Conference App Developer Releases New Networking Feature

Scranton, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2018 --JUJAMA, a conference app developer, has announced a new feature to enhance networking at conferences and events — matching the right buyers to the right sellers. The feature, aptly labeled 'Matchmaking', uses proprietary algorithms to match attendees with individuals they are interested in meeting. Attendees and sponsors can then use the networking app's messaging and scheduling features to set a time to link up.



When asked about the functionality of JUJAMA's conference app, Pamela Fincher of CSEP Business & Technology Development, NC Biotechnology Center says, "JUJAMA's online platform is superb not only for the users, but also for the event administrator. Users can connect on the social networking platform before, during, and after an event. In addition, administrators can monitor platform activity and utilize tools for post-event reporting purposes."



Since 2010, JUJAMA, has been a leading provider of well-designed, customized, fully supported event apps, mobile conference apps and associated event technologies for meetings and conferences in many industries around the world. With 24/7 customer support and available onsite customer support, JUJAMA delivers technologies that make events more productive for attendees, exhibitors and sponsors, and more successful for event organizers.



