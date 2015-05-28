Confidence Coach LLC Celebrates Their New Media Citations on CBS, FOX, NBC and ABC

Hillsboro, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2015 --Today, Confidence Coach LLC, a business coaching service for entrepreneurs announced they have been cited on the major media networks for their expertise in their field. Their recent citation was featured on the major media affiliate networks of CBS, FOX, NBC and ABC.



Of the company's recent major media success, Confidence Coach's CEO Scott Ballard said, "Being quoted in the major media is a major milestone for us. After serving the Portland community for over 2 years with the best in coaching practice outstanding results, we are honored to be included with the ranks of many national firms that normally get this attention. I'm surprised that some of the pickup hasn't even been in our own city, but in major markets around the country."



To gain this momentum, Confidence Coach used the following strategies to grow to this national recognition:



- Published first book "The Biggest Disability is a Bad Attitude" by Scott Ballard;



- Provided greater clarity and confidence for each business owner; and



- Created e-learning courses that provide a guide to greater confidence in the future for entrepreneurs.



Learn more at www.confidencecoach.org



About Confidence Coach LLC

Confidence Coach LLC of Hillsboro, Oregon, coaching service. Founded in 2013, Confidence Coach LLC has served clients in five Western states. They're available for coaching services between 9am and 5pm PST Monday - Friday by calling 1-800-768-2217 or visiting www.confidencecoach.org



Contact:



Scott Ballard

Confidence Coach LLC

1-800-768-2217

scott@confidencecoach.org