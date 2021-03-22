North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2021 --A confined space is one that can "hinder the activities of employees who must enter, work in, and exit them." These spaces are not for constant employee occupancy. Confined space training is provided for those who are required to work in a confined space for any length of time. These conditions can often lead to difficult circumstances, such as physical entrapment or exposure to toxic substances. It is important to understand the rules and regulations of confined space training, when working in confined spaces.



The confined space training course must be completed, and the test passed, with a score of at least 80%, to receive the confined space certification. The test can be taken up to three times, to receive a passing grade.



Topics discussed in this course are:

- Identifying confined spaces

- Atmospheric monitoring

- An overview and history of OSHA confined space regulations

- Permit-Required Confined Space Entry Program information

- and more!



Employees can take the OSHA confined space training online, in their free time. There is no need to try and schedule a class for everyone. Each worker can go at their own pace, to complete the training. This certification course is beneficial for most construction industry workers, including contractors, space entrants, competent persons, entry supervisors, foremen and safety managers.



When discussing a confined space, OSHA calls it a "permit-required confined space" which is a confined space that contains or has the potential to contain a hazardous atmosphere; contains a material that could possibly engulf a worker; has inward converging walls or downward sloping floors and descend into a smaller area which could cause asphyxiation to a worker; or could contain another safety or health hazard, like live wires.



Teaching jobsite safety is the crux of the course. These topics will help you learn how to respond to questions about the entry requirements for confined spaces and the definition of a confined space. Whether you work in a confined space for a short period of time or multiple hours each day, it is important to take the confined space training course. For more information on confined space training, call OSHA.net at 1-866-265-5813 or visit www.osha.net.



About OSHA.NET

Training courses provided by OSHA.NET are highly recommended or required by most employers when working in confined spaces or with hazardous materials. All the courses focus on teaching health and safety for American workers, in the workplace.