Conflict Minerals: Efficient Risk Management and Best Practices

Woburn, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2013 --Green Status Pro, the leader in Conflict Minerals Due Diligence Reporting, announced the immediate availability of its most recent White Paper, Conflict Minerals Reporting: A Practical Guide for Conflict Minerals Compliance Managers. This report details the current status of Conflict Minerals program implementation as of September 2013.



“This White Paper is an essential guide for the six thousand SEC Filers directly impacted by the legislation, as well as the hundreds of thousands of suppliers throughout their global supply chains,” commented John Logan, CEO of Green Status Pro. “It is a pragmatic guide for anyone who is affected by the conflict minerals regulation. It includes actionable perspectives from today’s industry leaders.”



Time is running out to meet the conflict minerals reporting requirements of Dodd-Frank Section 1502. Green Status Pro’s White Paper will guide both SEC Filers and their Non-Filer suppliers to effectively manage the risks associated with Conflict Minerals Reporting. It will assist executives to determine their preparedness, identify critical gaps in their compliance program, and implement best practices.



“Conflict Minerals is a humanitarian issue that companies want to support. But it is also a compliance issue that must be managed accordingly,” stated Rob Kasameyer, president of Green Status Pro. “Conflict Minerals is the most significant regulatory requirement for manufacturers since Sarbanes-Oxley but is broader and more complex. It impacts enterprise risk, customer and supplier relationships as well as compliance costs.”



This timely White Paper is available for free download from the company's website.



About Green Status Pro

Green Status Pro’s mission is to simplify the regulatory lives of operating managers by automating the documentation of due diligence. GSP delivers comprehensive Conflict Minerals, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 due diligence solutions. Green Status Pro (GSP) is the only cloud-based software service in the world that provides the knowledge base to guide managers through the implementation of their firm’s OECD Conflict Minerals Due Diligence and RCOI programs. GSP is an IBM Business Partner, hosting its application on IBM’s SoftLayer secure global cloud infrastructure. For more information, please visit Green Status Pro.