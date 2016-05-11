Lexington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --Green Status Pro, the leading provider of Conflict Minerals Reporting services, demonstrated that it supports CMRT Version 4.10. Version 4.10 was published on April 29, 2016, by the CFSI (Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative.)



Green Status Pro's CMRT Reporting Solution is the only technology that can extract and organize information directly from CMRTs. This proprietary capability authenticates Smelter List entries against the CFSI Smelter Reference List, removes duplicate and invalid smelter entries, labels each smelter's current audit-participation status in the Conflict-Free Smelter Program, and extracts all Declaration statements.



The CFSI CMRT form is the de facto standard for companies to report to their customers the source (back to the smelters of origin) and use of conflict minerals (gold, tantalum, tin and tungsten) as required to meet the regulatory obligations enacted by Dodd-Frank Section 1502 and administered by the SEC under its Conflict Minerals Rule.



"Green Status Pro's unique technology is lowering the cost and increasing the accuracy of Conflict Minerals Supply Chain Reporting," stated John Logan, Green Status Pro founder. "Manufacturers who do not properly report their source and use of Conflict Minerals are in danger of being classified by their customers as Conflict Minerals Risks and losing their Approved Vendor status."



CMRT Version 4.10 is the twelfth version release since August 2012. The CFSI recommends that companies use Version 4.10 of the Standard Smelter List for 2016 supply chain mapping.



"Tens of thousands of companies around the world who must provide their customers with a CMRT will migrate to Version 4.10 over the next several months," added Rob Kasameyer, Green Status Pro president. "Green Status Pro has demonstrated that our technology can generate their CMRT Version 4.10 Smelter List with 100% accuracy at a lower cost than they can in-house."



Both Green Status Pro's Complete RCOI Reporting Service for corporations who must file Form SD with the SEC and CMRT Outsourcing Service for suppliers whose supply chains include US Filers are currently providing clients with the CMRT Version 4.10. Smelter List.



Green Status Pro is the only compliance solutions provider specializing in assisting clients manage their Conflict Minerals Reporting regulatory obligations as enacted by Dodd-Frank Section 1502 and administered by the SEC. Green Status Pro adheres to the industry standards established by the CFSI (Conflict-Free Sourcing Initiative) and the policies and procedures described in the OECD Guidance. Green Status Pro's Complete RCOI Reporting Service supports corporations that must file Form SD with the SEC. The CMRT Outsourcing Service assists non-US and private company suppliers whose customers include US Filers.



For more information about Green Status Pro, please visit www.greenstatuspro.com.