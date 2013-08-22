Woburn, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2013 --Green Status Pro, the leader in Conflict Minerals Due Diligence Reporting, announced the immediate availability of the Enterprise Edition. The Enterprise Edition meets the requirements of corporations that must file SEC Form SD by May 31, 2014.



The objective of Green Status Pro’s Conflict Minerals Enterprise Edition is to meet the organizational needs of multi-divisional, multi-national corporations. These corporations require consistent Conflict Minerals procedures across divisions. In addition, they are requiring their suppliers to document their own due diligence using Green Status Pro.



“Enterprises are using Green Status Pro’s software service to efficiently mitigate the risk in Conflict Minerals Reporting,” said Rob Kasameyer, Green Status Pro’s president. “Only our cloud-based application provides the level of security that corporations and their suppliers are demanding.”



Green Status Pro’s knowledge-based solution provides the most comprehensive instructions to meet the requirements of the OECD Guidelines as required by the SEC Conflict Minerals Rule. Corporations and their suppliers use Green Status Pro’s OECD-based instructions to Fast-Track the implementation of their Conflict Minerals Reporting program.



“The first step in a Conflict Minerals Reporting audit is reviewing the due diligence documentation. The objective of Dodd-Frank Section 1502 is to ensure that corporations are not funding the humanitarian crisis in DRC covered area,” stated Ted Shediac, chief marketing officer. “Green Status Pro is the only software application specifically designed to document corporations’ compliance with Dodd-Frank Section 1502.”



About Green Status Pro

Green Status Pro’s mission is to simplify the regulatory lives of operating managers by automating the documentation of due diligence. GSP delivers comprehensive Conflict Minerals, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 due diligence solutions. Green Status Pro (GSP) is the only cloud-based software service in the world that provides the knowledge base to guide managers through the implementation of their firm’s OECD Conflict Minerals Due Diligence program. GSP is an IBM Business Partner, hosting its application on IBM’s SoftLayer secure global cloud infrastructure. For more information, please visit us at www.GreenStatusPro.com.