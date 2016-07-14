Congressman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia Is Highlighted on AJC Radio's Spotlight on Capitol Hill

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2016 --Advocacy group, A Just Cause, announces this Thursday's, July 14, 2016 segment of AJC Radio's "Spotlight on Capitol Hill" will shine the spotlight on Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R - VA) (http://www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



"Spotlight on Capitol Hill focuses on the importance of supporting our elected officials. Each show is dedicated to talking about, and interviewing with, Congress members concerning the work they are doing to help the American people," explains Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "Our unique radio segment gives us the opportunity to share their achievements, and discuss significant issues and important legislation with our listeners across America," adds Banks.



According to the Congressman's official website: "As the Sixth District's representative, Bob has worked diligently to protect the freedoms and civil liberties enshrined in the United States Constitution, including private property and Second Amendment rights. He is also focused on securing our borders through immigration reform, creating a pro-growth, pro-jobs economy, increasing access to health care, simplifying the federal tax code, ensuring veterans receive the care they deserve, and lessening the regulatory burden on the American people. Additionally, one of Bob's top legislative initiatives is his constitutional amendment to require a balanced federal budget so that Congress will be forced to control spending." (http://goodlatte.house.gov/biography/)



"Congressman Goodlatte's initiatives for healthcare access, balancing our budget and creating jobs are issues important for all Americans," says Lisa Stewart of A Just Cause. I also believe his involvement with internet and high tech issues are of the utmost importance in this age of technology," concludes Stewart.



"In the 113th Congress, Bob was elected to serve as Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Bob has been an active member of the Judiciary Committee since arriving in Congress, serving in several leadership positions on the Committee, including Chairman of the Subcommittee on Intellectual Property, Competition, and the Internet in the 112th Congress, and Ranking Member of the Task Force on Judicial Impeachment in the 111th Congress... Bob also serves as a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee. He sits on the Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture as well as the Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit. During the 108th and 109th Congresses, Bob served as Chairman of the Agriculture Committee." (http://goodlatte.house.gov/biography/)



Congressman Bob Goodlatte is a graduate of Washington and Lee University School of Law in Lexington, Va., and founded his own private law practice in 1979, prior to taking office. He and his wife, Maryellen, have been married more than 40 years. They raised two children in the Roanoke community, and are proud grandparents.



"We will discuss more of Congressman Goodlatte's accomplishments on Capitol Hill on this week's show, so be sure to tune in. His hard work over the years will not go unnoticed as the AJC Radio family shares his contributions with the American people," says Banks.



