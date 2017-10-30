Congressman Erik Paulsen Visits Diversified Plastics, Inc.

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2017 --Erik Paulsen visits Diversified Plastics, Inc. as part of a tax reform listening tour to small businesses



Congressman Erik Paulsen (MN-03) recently visited Diversified Plastics, Inc., a custom plastic-injection molder of high-precision thermoplastic components, as part of a small-business tax reform listening tour. The objective of the visit was to learn firsthand how tax reform can help Minnesota businesses and families.



"The research and development (R&D) tax credit provides a savings to companies that require tooling for new products," says Roger Vang, chief financial officer at Diversified Plastics. "This helps companies be more competitive in the United States, keeping manufacturing business from being sent overseas. In addition, tax credits make additional resources available for businesses to buy more equipment and hire more employees."



An employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) company, Diversified Plastics offered unique insight on tax reform. Annette Lund, vice president of Diversified Plastics, led Paulsen and others on a tour of the company's facility where they had an opportunity to speak with employee-owners. A supporter of ESOP companies, the congressman was referred to Diversified Plastics by North Hennepin Area Chamber of Commerce.



Videos from the visit are available on the Diversified Plastics, Inc. website at http://www.divplast.com.



About Diversified Plastics, Inc.

Celebrating its 40th year in business, employee-owned Diversified Plastics is a custom injection molder of high-precision, close-tolerance injection-molded components for medical device, filtration, aerospace and a variety of other industrial markets. Founded in 1977, the company is a full-service contract manufacturer providing design assistance, mold construction and intricate molding as well as cleanroom assembly. Diversified Plastics is ISO 9001:2008 and 13485:2003 certified, FDA registered, ITAR certified and UL registered.



