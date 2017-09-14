Congressman James Clyburn of South Carolina Is Featured This Week on AJC Radio's Spotlight on Capitol Hill, Encore Series

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2017 --Advocacy group, A Just Cause, announces this Thursday's, September 14, 2017 segment of AJC Radio's, "Spotlight on Capitol Hill, Encore Series" will shine the spotlight on Congressman James "Jim" Clyburn (D-SC) (http://www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



"The ongoing controversies in Washington creates an even greater opportunity for our elected officials voices to be heard across America," says Lamont Banks, AJC Radio host. "AJC Radio's Spotlight on Capitol Hill, Encore Series will inform and update our listeners on where Congress Members are today, and their views and goals under the new administration. "It's a privilege to recognize a powerhouse on Capitol Hill that we find in Congressman Jim Clyburn," concludes Banks.



"Jim Clyburn began his professional career as a public-school teacher in Charleston, South Carolina. Before being elected to Congress he directed two community development programs, served on the staff of a South Carolina Governor, and ran a state agency under four South Carolina Governors – two Democrats and two Republicans. His memoir, Blessed Experiences: Genuinely Southern, Proudly Black, was published by the University of South Carolina Press in 2015. It has been described ?as a primer that should be read by every student interested in pursuing a career in public service." (https://clyburn.house.gov/about-me/full-biography)



As the Assistant Democratic Leader, Congressman Clyburn is the third-ranking Democrat in the United States House of Representatives. He has consistently voted to increase minimum wage income, seek funding for education and special education, and he has introduced legislation that provides medical care to uninsured and low-income citizens. His passion in service to the people speaks for itself. He has served for South Carolina's 6th congressional district since 1993.



Congressman Jim Clyburn is a hero and activist from the era of the Civil Rights movement. He had strong words as a result of Trump's comments after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017: He implied, there's no way Trump is going to be able to revive himself, and be of any real good going forward. Congressman Clyburn stresses that Congress and the judiciary must step up and work together to restore people's faith and confidence in this great country of ours, and stated "there is a total disaster in the executive branch" under the current leadership. Congressman Clyburn is working hard toward a bipartisan effort that will raise the debt limit, fix the affordable care act, reform the tax code, and improve our infrastructure. He understands this can only be achieved when Republicans and Democrats work together to represent the American people. Congressman Clyburn has good things to say about his Republican peers. However, Congressman Clyburn makes it clear that the POTUS is not rising to the level of leadership necessary to unite people, and address their concerns. "We do have a failure in the executive branch of government... it is at the brink of disaster, and we ought to step back from the brink," said Congressman Clyburn. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dexOQwsKWY)



"When Jim Clyburn came to Congress in 1993, he was elected co-president of his freshman class and quickly rose through leadership ranks. He was elected Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus in 1998 and Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus in 2002. Three years later he was unanimously elected Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, and when Democrats regained the House majority in 2006, Congressman Clyburn was elevated by his colleagues to House Majority Whip"... Jim and Emily England Clyburn have been married since June 1961. They are the parents of three daughters; Mignon, Jennifer Reed, and Angela Hannibal; two sons-in-law, Walter Reed and Cecil Hannibal; and four grandchildren, Walter A Clyburn Reed, Sydney Alexis Reed, Layla Joann Clyburn Hannibal, and Carter James Clyburn Hannibal." (https://clyburn.house.gov/about-me/full-biography)



