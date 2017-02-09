Congressman Jim Clyburn of South Carolina Is Highlighted on AJC Radio's Spotlight on Capitol Hill

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2017 --A Just Cause, announces this Thursday's, February 9, 2017 segment of AJC Radio's, "Spotlight on Capitol Hill" will shine the spotlight on a powerhouse in Washington, Congressman James E. (Jim) Clyburn of South Carolina (D-SC) (http://www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



"As AJC Radio supports our elected officials by recognizing their contributions to the American people, it's a privilege to recognize a powerhouse on Capitol Hill that we find in Congressman Clyburn," says Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "AJC Radio listeners will definitely want to tune into the show this week to hear about the positive things happening in America, regardless of the opposition and negativity in the media concerning our government," adds Banks.



According to the official website: "Jim Clyburn began his professional career as a public-school teacher in Charleston, South Carolina. Before being elected to Congress he directed two community development programs, served on the staff of a South Carolina Governor, and ran a state agency under four South Carolina Governors – two Democrats and two Republicans. His memoir, "Blessed Experiences: Genuinely Southern, Proudly Black", was published by the University of South Carolina Press in 2015. It has been described as a primer that should be read by every student interested in pursuing a career in public service." (https://clyburn.house.gov/about-me/full-biography)



As the Assistant Democratic Leader, Congressman Clyburn is the third-ranking Democrat in the United States House of Representatives. He has consistently voted to increase minimum wage income, and has introduced legislation that provides medical care to uninsured and low-income citizens. Congressman Clyburn is committed to seeking funding for education, and fought to lower the interest rate on federal student loans. Congressman Clyburn has earned his position in the United States Congress, and his voice is a powerful force on Capitol Hill. He has served South Carolina's 6th congressional district since 1993, but his passion reaches far beyond his local district.



"When Jim Clyburn came to Congress in 1993, he was elected co-president of his freshman class and quickly rose through leadership ranks. He was elected Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus in 1998 and Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus in 2002. Three years later he was unanimously elected Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, and when Democrats regained the House majority in 2006, Congressman Clyburn was elevated by his colleagues to House Majority Whip." (https://clyburn.house.gov/about-me/full-biography)



"Please join us as AJC Radio highlights the accomplishments of Jim Clyburn on this week's show. Call into the live show at 319-527-6216. As always, we welcome your questions and comments," concludes Banks.



We've highlighted and interviewed both Democrats and Republicans alike, in the House and in the Senate, on our show to include: Congressman John Conyers, Jr., (D – MI), Congressman James Sensenbrenner (R – WI), Senator Mike Lee (R – UT), Congressman Tom Marino (R – PA), Senator Chuck Grassley (R – IA), Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D – CA), Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D – IL), Congressman Danny Davis (D – IL), Senator Barbara Boxer (D – CA), Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R – UT), Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R – UT), Senator Harry Reid (D – NV), and Suzan DelBene (D – WA). Please go to the AJC Radio archives to listen to other members of Congress previously highlighted on our show.



For more info on AJC Radio programming -- including program archives - visit http://www.AJCRadio.com.