Congressman Scott Peters of California Gives an Exclusive Interview on AJC Radio's Spotlight on Capitol Hill

"Representatives on Capitol Hill are talking about our unique radio segment, Spotlight on Capitol Hill, which gives them the opportunity to share their achievements and goals with America, while discussing the issues closest to their heart," says Banks. AJC Radio dedicates this segment to talking about and highlighting what Congress is doing, focusing on the importance of supporting our elected officials in the work that they are doing to help the American people.



According to his official website: "Congressman Scott Peters serves California's 52nd Congressional District, which includes the cities of Coronado, Poway and most of northern San Diego. First elected in 2012, he currently serves on the House Armed Services Committee & the House Judiciary Committee. He formerly served on the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology... After a 15-year career as an environmental lawyer, Scott was elected to the San Diego City Council, where he later became the city's first City Council President... He also pursued greater accountability and efficiency in government through the creation of a new Council/Mayor form of government with an independent budget review function." (http://scottpeters.house.gov/about/full-biography)



The March 29, 2013, edition of National Journal Daily indicates: "Peters, the only first-termer in the group of most frequent Democratic dissenters, is part of the bipartisan freshmen United Solutions Caucus, which meets to try and translate the dissatisfaction their voters voiced during the campaign into bipartisan action. He said many of the new members feel emboldened to buck their parties... "We know we're going to have to step out and vote against leadership when that signal needs to be sent," Peters said... "I urged Republicans and Democrats to do the same thing… and send a message to leadership to be realistic." (http://www.scottpeters.com/in-the-news/national-journal-peters-among-most-independent-democrats)



"Congressman Peters is an integral part of the Congressional engine," adds Cliff Stewart of A Just Cause. He won't just stand idly by in agreement, conforming to legislation that he deems would not benefit the American people. He represents the American people and those of his district with the utmost integrity," concludes Stewart.



"Our meeting with Congressman Peters was very informative. It was refreshing to see his passion concerning much needed changes in this country. We want to thank Congressman Scott Peters for taking the time to address several important issues, and AJC Radio would like to thank him for all of his efforts on Capitol Hill," says Banks.



