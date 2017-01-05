Congresswoman Barbara Lee of the Golden State Gives an Exclusive Interview on AJC Radio

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2017 --Advocacy group, A Just Cause, announces this Thursday's, January 5, 2017 segment of AJC Radio's, "Spotlight on Capitol Hill" will shine the spotlight on Congresswoman Barbara Lee of California (D-CA) (http://www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



"In 2017, the hosts of AJC Radio will continue to visit our elected officials in Washington, D.C. to bring our listeners informative interviews for the Spotlight on Capitol Hill segments," says Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "AJC Radio seeks to recognize their contributions to the American people, which often goes beyond the constituents in their local districts. Listeners across America can tune in each week to hear the positive impacts our members of Congress are making in Washington," adds Banks.



According to the official website: "Congresswoman Barbara Lee is a forceful and progressive voice in Congress, dedicated to social and economic justice, international peace, and civil and human rights… First elected in 1998 to represent California's then-9th Congressional District (now the 13th), the Democratic lawmaker has established a reputation for principled and independent stands, unafraid to take on the tough issues and speak her mind for her constituents, for a more just America, and for a safer world. As a social worker by profession, being an advocate for people dealing with the federal bureaucracy has been a priority… She has aggressively represented the needs of the underserved and vulnerable people in her district and throughout the U.S., vigorously advocating for a wide range of social and economic concerns" (https://lee.house.gov/about-me/full-biography).



"Congresswoman Barbara Lee will touch on issues important for all Americans, which motivate her as a leader," says Lisa Stewart of A Just Cause. "She's had tremendous influence and success in this country (and abroad) in areas of economics, education and social work. I see her as an inspiration for African-Americans and all women - we can achieve our goals when we work hard and stay committed," concludes Stewart.



Congresswoman Lee is making a difference on Capitol Hill. Her Committee Assignments and leadership roles include, but are not limited to: House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies, Subcommittee on Military Construction-Veterans Affairs, Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs, House Committee on The Budget, and House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, Senior Democratic Whip, Democratic Whip Task Force on Poverty, Income Inequality, and Opportunity Chair, Social Work Caucus Chair, Whip and Chair of the Peace and Security Task Force Congressional Progressive Caucus. (https://lee.house.gov/about-me/committees-and-caucuses)



