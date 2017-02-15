Congresswoman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi Is Highlighted on AJC Radio's Spotlight on Capitol Hill

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2017 --A Just Cause, announces this Thursday's, February 16, 2017 segment of AJC Radio's, "Spotlight on Capitol Hill" will shine the spotlight on Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi (D-MS) (http://www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



According to the official website: "Congressman Thompson has spent his entire life giving a voice to the voiceless. The Congressman's lifelong public service record is a testament to his unwavering dedication to fulfill and exceed the expectations of the constituents of the Second Congressional District of Mississippi. A native of rural Bolton, Mississippi, Thompson has always been aware of the realities that plague the South. Viewing the experiences his family endured first hand became the catalyst for his passion for those who were oftentimes underserved." (https://benniethompson.house.gov/about)



As a lifelong resident of Bolton, MS, Congressman Bennie Thompson has served Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District since 1993. Congressman Thompson is the first African-American, as well as the first Democrat to chair the Homeland Security Committee in the House of Representatives. He is a founding Member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), established in 1991, and now the largest membership organization (75 members) working to advance progressive and liberal issues. The CPC's agenda was known as "The Progressive Promise: Fairness" addressing the growing inequality since the early 1990's and further economic hardships brought on by the recession. Congressman Bennie Thompson is also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Travel & Tourism Caucus, the Congressional Children's Working Group, the National Guard & Reserve Components Congressional Members Organization, the Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency Caucus, and others.



"Congressman Thompson has served on the Agriculture, Budget and Small Business Committees. Each day, Congressman Thompson works to level the playing field. Thompson employs a progressive, yet realistic, approach to overcome the disparities and be the unabashed champion for civil rights, equal education, and healthcare reform for Mississippi."... "Congressman Thompson is a lifelong member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Bolton, Mississippi. He married his college sweetheart, London Johnson of Mound Bayou, Mississippi in 1968, they remain happily married to this day. The couple has one daughter BendaLonne, one granddaughter, Jeanna, and one grandson, Thomas Gordon. Congressman Thompson is an avid outdoorsman. He also enjoys gardening, reading, and listening to blues music." (https://benniethompson.house.gov/about)



