Congresswoman Karen Bass and Congressman Tom Marino Give an Exclusive Interview on Foster Youth Shadow Program Event on Spotlight on Capitol Hill

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2016 --Advocacy group, A Just Cause, announces this Thursday's, May 19, 2016 segment of AJC Radio's, "Spotlight on Capitol Hill" will shine the spotlight on key Foster Care Initiatives and accomplishments of Congress, spearheaded by Congresswoman Karen Bass of California, along with her co-chairs, Congressman Tom Marino of Pennsylvania, Congresswoman Diane Black of Tennessee, Congressman Trent Franks of Arizona, Congressman Jim Langevin of Rhode Island and Congressman Jim McDermott of Washington. (www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



"May is National Foster Care month, and A Just Cause was honored to have received a special invitation to be a part of an extraordinary event, the Congressional Foster Youth Shadow Day in Washington D.C.," says Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "AJC Radio hosts met with Congressman Tom Marino, and Congresswoman Karen Bass on Capitol Hill to discuss the importance of Foster Care, where the Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth Membership is at a hundred. That number should give our supporters an idea of the magnitude of concern our Congressional leaders have concerning the foster care challenges we face in America today," adds Banks.



According to Foster Club's official website: "The Congressional Foster Youth Shadow Day brings foster youth and policymakers to the same table. Over the course of three days, participants attend young leader training focusing on federal foster care policy, strategic sharing, and team building exercises. The Congressional Foster Youth Shadow program concludes with the foster youth participants shadowing members of congress. This allows the youth to share their #FosterYouthVoices, giving members of Congress a well-rounded understanding of the experiences of youth in foster care, which will help as they pursue policies that impact all foster youth." (https://www.fosterclub.com/article/shadow-program)



"I think it's awesome that a number of foster youth in this country have the opportunity to have their voices heard," says Lisa Stewart of A Just Cause. Foster care, and adoption is of the utmost importance in America today, as there seems to be no end to all the issues that drive more and more of our children into the system. However, many foster children don't find a permanent family, so once they reach adulthood their faced with even greater issues," adds Stewart. "Society as a whole should be concerned, and willing to do whatever they can to support foster care and adoption efforts which place children in safe, loving homes," concludes Stewart.



According to the official website for Congresswoman Bass: "The Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth launched to protect and promote the welfare of all children in foster care. As founder and co-chair, I work with my colleagues to advocate for and develop transformative legislation overhauling the nation's foster care system as well as serve as a key advocacy arm within government for the needs of foster children all across the country. We've gotten off to a very strong start, organizing meetings and briefings all across the country to bring Democrats and Republicans together around common-sense reforms." (https://bass.house.gov/issues/foster-care-adoption)



"I understand why foster care and adoption initiatives are vitally important to our society," says Cliff Stewart of A Just Cause. In my youth, I witnessed many instances of the kids who somehow got on the wrong path which lead to drug abuse, early pregnancy, incarceration, insufficient education and homelessness. Congresswoman Karen Bass is doing everything in her power to curve those potential outcomes for many foster youth. I very much admire her accomplishments, along with those of Congressman Tom Marino who advocate and develop legislation using common-sense reforms, and keep foster care improvements in the forefront. Their sincerity is real," concludes Stewart.



The system needs a complete overhaul. Legislation such as the Uninterrupted Scholars Act (USA), the Strengthening the Child Welfare Response to Trafficking Act, and the Foster Youth Independence Act of 2015 (H.R. 3160) are all examples of the progress being made on Capitol Hill. "Every child deserves to grow up healthy, safe, and in a loving home," said Rep. Marino. "We know that when children grow up in stable households, they are much more likely to succeed as adults. That has been my experience in the foster care community and why I am involved with this important congressional effort. Every foster child has the opportunity to pursue their dreams, start great careers and raise wonderful, loving families of their own... "Foster care month is about more than words--it is about turning our commitment into real action. That will better a system that hundreds of thousands of young people need and rely upon to work," Rep. Marino concluded." (https://marino.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/rep-marino-commemorates-may-national-foster-care-month)



"AJC Radio hosts were extremely impressed with the exclusive interview with Congresswoman Karen Bass, Congressman Tom Marino. We're overwhelmed by their compassion, their drive, and the hard work they continue to do, making a difference for the youth all over this country. A Just Cause would like to thank Congressman Tom Marino, Congresswoman Karen Bass, and every member of Congress committed to improving the welfare of America's children in their foster care initiatives all across the country," says Banks.



"Please go to the AJC Radio archives and listen to other exclusive interviews of both Democrats and Republicans alike, in the House and in the Senate, to include: Congressman Charles Rangel (D - NY), Congressman John Conyers, Jr., (D – MI), Congressman James Sensenbrenner (R – WI), Senator Mike Lee (R - UT), Congressman Henry C. "Hank" Johnson Jr. (D – GA), Congressman Tom Marino (R – PA), Senator Chuck Grassley (R – IA), Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D – CA), Congressman G.K. Butterfield (D – NC), Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D – IL), Congressman Dick Durbin, Representative Blake Farenthold (R – TX), Congressman Danny Davis (D – IL), Representative Pedro Pierluisi (D – PR), and Representative Karen Bass (D – CA). We've also featured other members of Congress such as Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee (D - TX), Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D – CA), Senator Orrin Hatch (R – UT), Senator Patrick Leahy (D - VT), Senator Charles Schumer (D - NY), and Congressman Cedric Richmond (D - LA) concludes Banks.



