Congresswoman Robin Kelly of Illinois Gives an Exclusive Interview on AJC Radio's Spotlight on Capitol Hill

"As AJC Radio supports our elected officials by recognizing their contributions to the American people, it's a privilege to recognize the hardworking representative of the people that we have found in Congresswoman Kelly," says Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "AJC Radio listeners will definitely want to tune in to hear about the positive things she's doing in her district, and for America during our exclusive interview on this week's show," adds Banks.



According to the official website: "Congresswoman Robin Kelly has dedicated her career to public service as an advocate for Illinois families. Since being elected to serve the 2nd Congressional District in 2013, she has worked to expand economic opportunity, community wellness, and public safety across the state, championing numerous initiatives to generate job growth, reduce health disparities, and end gun violence." (https://robinkelly.house.gov/about/full-biography)



"Congresswoman Kelly is a Member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee's (the main investigative body of the House), and serves as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Information Technology, where she has focused her efforts on improving cyber-security, strengthening IT-infrastructure, and encouraging new and emerging technologies. Kelly also serves on the Oversight Committee's Subcommittee on National Security which oversees the Departments of State, Defense and Homeland Security, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)." (https://robinkelly.house.gov/about/full-biography)



"AJC Radio intends to keep our listeners informed more than ever in 2017. There are many new faces on the Hill, and AJC Radio hosts intend to meet with and interview as many as possible for new, exciting and informative Spotlight on Capitol Hill segments," says Banks. We're committed to corresponding with the Congressmen and Congresswomen who want to share their personal stories, and convey the dedicated work they do for the American people," explains Banks.



"Please join us as AJC Radio hosts highlight the accomplishments of Congresswoman Robin Kelly on this week's show. Call into the live show at (319) 527-6216. As always, we welcome your questions and comments," concludes Banks.



We've highlighted and interviewed both Democrats and Republicans alike, in the House and in the Senate, on our show to include: Congressman John Conyers, Jr., (D – MI), Congressman James Sensenbrenner (R – WI), Congressman Tom Marino (R – PA), Senator Chuck Grassley (R – IA), Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D – CA), Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D – IL), Congressman Danny Davis (D – IL), Senator Barbara Boxer (D – CA), Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R – UT), Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R – UT), Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D – CA), Senator Dianne Feinstein (D – CA), and Congressman Jim Clayburn (D – SC). Please go to the AJC Radio archives to listen to other members of Congress previously highlighted on our show.



