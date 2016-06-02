Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren of California Gives an Exclusive Interview from Washington D.C. on AJC Radio's Spotlight on Capitol Hill

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2016 --Advocacy group, A Just Cause, announces this Thursday's, June 2, 2016 segment of AJC Radio's "Spotlight on Capitol Hill" will shine the spotlight on Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren of California (http://www.AJCRadio.com, 8-10 PM ET).



"Thanks to our unique radio segment, our elected representatives from all over the country have the opportunity to share their initiatives and achievements in the United States Congress with America," explains Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. "Our goal is to continually bring information to the American people, and raise awareness concerning the many issues we face in this country everyday," adds Banks.



"Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren is making a huge difference on Capitol Hill. She stands her ground in the face adversity with zero tolerance for bigotry and nonsense. It was a privilege to sit down with Congresswoman Lofgren for an exclusive interview from Washington D.C. You'll want to tune in this week to hear a true advocate for justice and equality on AJC Radio," adds Banks.

According to her official website, "Zoe Lofgren has been a Democratic member of the United States House of Representatives since 1995. She represents the 19th District of California, based in the "Capital of Silicon Valley," San Jose... She currently serves on the House Judiciary Committee, the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, and the Committee on House Administration... Zoe is Chair of the California Democratic Congressional Delegation, consisting of thirty-nine Democratic members of the House of Representatives from California. It is the most diverse delegation in the House and outnumbers all other state House delegations." (https://lofgren.house.gov/biography/)



"As the highest ranking Democrat and former chair of the Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security, and a longtime immigration attorney and law professor, Zoe is recognized as an established champion of comprehensive immigration reform and a national leader in immigration policy. During the 113th Congress she played a key role in negotiating a comprehensive reform bill in the House of Representatives as part of an eight-person bipartisan working group... A staunch advocate for digital rights, Zoe was an early opponent of the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) and led a successful fight to stop bill in the House Judiciary Committee. Her Online Communications and Geolocation Protection Act would require law enforcement to obtain a warrant before retrieving communications and documents stored remotely or geolocation information about an individual." (https://lofgren.house.gov/biography/)



"AJC Radio hosts were extremely impressed with Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren. Her drive and hard work are to be commended, and A Just Cause would like to thank Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren for her initiatives and legislation on Capitol Hill," says Banks.

"Please go to the AJC Radio archives and listen to other exclusive interviews of both Democrats and Republicans alike, in the House and in the Senate, to include: Congressman Charles Rangel (D - NY), Congressman John Conyers, Jr., (D – MI), Congressman James Sensenbrenner (R – WI), Senator Mike Lee (R - UT), Congressman Tom Marino (R – PA), Senator Chuck Grassley (R – IA), Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D – CA), Congressman G.K. Butterfield (D – NC), Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D – IL), Senator Dick Durbin, Congressman Danny Davis (D – IL), Congressman Pedro Pierluisi (D – PR), and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D – CA). We've also featured other members of Congress such as Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee (D - TX), Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D – CA), Senator Orrin Hatch (R – UT), Senator Patrick Leahy (D - VT), Senator Charles Schumer (D - NY), and Congressman Cedric Richmond (D - LA) concludes Banks.



For more info on AJC Radio programming -- including program archives - visit www.AJCRadio.com. Follow the channel on Twitter @AJCRadio. AJC Radio, "Spotlight on Capitol Hill" segments air Thursdays, 8-10 PM ET.



About AJC Radio

AJC Radio is an Internet radio presentation produced by the advocacy group, A Just Cause (http://www.a-justcause.com). The programming is designed to bring a variety of discussions relating to the challenges that face America, as well as address the positive things our Congressmen and Congresswomen are doing to help the American people.



Related press releases: http://www.a-justcause.com/#!2015-press-releases/cl69



CONTACT INFORMATION

A Just Cause

(855) 529-4252