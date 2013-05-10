ConnectBooks for Sage 50 Accounting Is Introduced to Sage Staff at Sage Partners Fair

Chantilly, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2013 --Paul Little, Development Partner Program Manager for Sage, hosted this gala that enabled Sage Development Partners to discuss and demonstrate their add-on offerings to the marketing, sales, support, and retention staff of Sage. According to Paul, the Sage staff greatly appreciated the opportunity to learn about the various ways the Sage 50 accounting solutions could be strengthened with the add-on products provided by the development partners. Paul Little stated: "The Sage employees have been raving about how much they got out of the event and the knowledge they gained."



The Sage staff was startled to learn that ConnectBooks for Sage 50-US Edition has over 370 subscribers in just over one year. The US Edition of ConnectBooks provides access to accounting information with most Apple and Android mobile devices.



They also learned that ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition was launched earlier in the same week. The Canadian Edition of ConnectBooks provides access to accounting information using Android mobile devices. It will be supported in the Apple domain prior to June 1, 2013.



The Sage staff was most impressed by the tri-fold flyer that highlighted the comprehensive support of accounting transaction types as it contrasted the support of the ConnectBooks mobile apps to the mobile app for QuickBooks sold by Intuit. IntelleApps representatives pointed out the value to an estimator of having access to:

- Inventory entries to determine what was in stock versus what needed to be ordered

- Vendor information to contact them when items must be ordered.



Both editions of ConnectBooks are somewhat similar in that they enable users to:

- Display customers down to the line item detail level

- Show supplier (vendors) summaries and details,

- Display transaction summaries and details of customers and suppliers,

- Review inventory items and balances,

- Display data from multiple companies and switch companies on-the-fly, and

- Two special features that help small business owners avoid shortfalls:



1. Who Owes Me: Displays customers with outstanding debt displayed by the largest outstanding balance. Equipped with this list, Owners can approach customers and encourage them to pay sooner.

2. Who I Owe: Displays suppliers where the company owes money. These vendors are also listed by the greatest unpaid balance. Equipped with this information, Owners can approach vendors and request delaying or reducing the payment.



ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition also offers the ability to update a Sales Invoice, generate a PDF of the updated invoice, and email it to the customer—directly from the mobile device.



The Product Manager for ConnectBooks stated: “The Sage Partner Fair is very important to add-on developer companies because it is the only opportunity to present their products to the sales and support staff of Sage who, in turn, can make customers aware that there are solutions available to meet their needs.”



Click here to visit our ConnectBooks website to access information for both Sage 50 accounting products.



About IntelleApps, LLC

ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition and Sage 50-US Edition are products of IntelleApps, LCC. IntelleApps is a fast growing company with an exclusive focus on developing state-of-art mobile apps for the Apple iOS and Google Android platforms.



IntelleApps is located in Chantilly, VA, USA and is a Sage Development Partner. Sage Corporation is the Creator and Owner of the Sage 50-Canadian Edition and Sage 50-US Edition accounting software products.