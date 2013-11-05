ConnectBooks Mobile App Now Available with New Features

Chantilly, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2013 --ConnectBooks currently supports Sage 50-US Edition (formerly Peachtree). Improvements to the mobile app allow users to view and update invoices, print invoices in PDF format and e-mail invoices to customers. The enhanced mobile app also updates the database. Real time data is available (no more once-a-day syncs) and a new native GUI.



Try this enhanced mobile app and see how ConnectBooks provides anytime, anywhere access to your Sage 50 accounting data. Available now in the Apple iTunes Store and Google Play Store.



About IntelleApps, LLC

ConnectBooks for Sage 50-Canadian Edition and Sage 50-US Edition are products of IntelleApps,LLC . IntelleApps is a fast growing company with an exclusive focus on developing state-of-the-art mobile apps for the Apple iOS and Google Android platforms.



IntelleApps is located in Chantilly, VA, USA and is a Sage Development Partner. Sage Corporation is the creator and owner of the Sage 50-Canadian Edition and Sage 50-US Edition accounting software products.