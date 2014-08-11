Machine-to-machine (M2M) connection refers to the connection established between two electronic or mechanical devices for the purpose of automated data transmission.
Machine-to-machine (M2M) connection refers to the connection established between two electronic or mechanical devices for the purpose of automated data transmission. Connected car M2M connection refers to the automated wireless data transmission between two cars, the car and OEMs, car and third-party service providers, car and enterprises, car and internet capable devices, or car and infrastructure. For instance, many users use the connected car M2M services for tracking stolen vehicles, making automated calls about an accident, on-the-move video transmission, navigation, and telematics.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Connected Car M2M Connections and Services market in the US will grow at a CAGR of 16.92 percent over the period 2013-2018.
The Connected Car M2M Connections and Services market in the US can be divided into two segments by application and vertical.
TechNavio's report, the Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market in the US 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Connected Car M2M Connections and Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
