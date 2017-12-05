Connected Lighting Market: $20 Billion in 2022

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2017 --The Global Connected Lighting market is set to reach $20.51 billion in 2022, according to Arcluster, in its latest and most comprehensive report titled Worldwide Connected Lighting Market [Systems, Services (Professional, Support, LaaS); Deployment (Turnkey, Retrofit); Environment (Indoor, Outdoor); Applications (Residential, Commercial, Public Spaces)]: Market Sizes and Forecasts (2017 – 2022). Arcluster forecasts substantial market growth for connected lighting systems and services across commercial and public space applications.



The report states that the value-creation that the digital ecosystem brings for the connected lighting space is important. "The ability of lighting systems to offer deep insights into usage and optimizations leads to enhanced utilization of resources, thereby resulting in higher cost savings." said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "Not limiting to its potential in delivering critical business advantages, connected lighting also leads a path towards creating other connected applications and services that have far reaching potential into the workplace, home, and in the public sector."



Arcluster's report on the Connected Lighting market spans 167 pages, and includes 56 market data tables and 48 figures and charts. Market Size and Forecasts of Connected Lighting are provided by



- Solutions: Connected Lighting Systems; Connected Lighting Services (Professional, Support, LaaS)

- Solutions: Turnkey; Retrofit

- Environments: Indoor; Outdoor

- Applications: Residential; Commercial; Public Spaces

- Commercial Applications: Warehouses, Factories, Garages, Hospitals, Offices, Stores, and Hospitality, Others

- Public Space Applications: Streets, Tunnels, Arenas, Parks, Bridges, Monuments, Others

- Regions: North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Central/ Latin America; Middle-East and Africa.



