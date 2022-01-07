McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2022 --Connected Mind and Beyond Well Media combine forces to allow employees to self-identify mental health issues and get access to programming that demystifies these issues, present a path to understanding, and if need be, a way forward.



Custom company-branded podcasts engage employees about Mental Health Issues that Connected Mind identifies. Together we show people that they are not alone. Their issues are real. There are concrete things they can do to overcome them.



Connected Mind, the mental health screening that identifies 6 common connected mental health conditions, as well as suicidality, is partnering with Beyond Well Media to provide a complete package that identifies mental health conditions and creates media programming and managerial training for people who want to learn more about mental health in the workplace.



Customers are more likely to support brands that are actively improving the world they live in. Connected Mind and Beyond Well Media recognizes the severity of the mental health crisis. Sheila Hamilton, CEO ofnBeyond Well Media commented that she is "Thrilled to be with Connected Mind because I think it is one of the most innovative and intuitive screening tools that I've ever evaluated."



Christian Lehinger, CEO/CTO of Connected Mind stated that "this partnership has the potential to not only save lives but impact people that are suffering and give them resources and information to make their lives better."



Sixty-nine percent of the patients that were diagnosed with a mental health condition did not know that the symptoms they were suffering from were caused by mental health. That statistic is staggering and both



Beyond Well Media and Connected Mind are facing the crisis head-on and working tirelessly to end it.



About Connected Mind

Connected Mind works with healthcare, education, corporations, and individuals to identify mental health conditions and solve the mental health crisis. Join Us.



About Beyond Well Media

Beyond Well Media provides private branded company podcasts to improve employee engagement and increase the utilization of the company's EAP benefits program. The programming in conjunction with the testing provides free, confidential, information for the employee regarding next steps in their mental health journey.



