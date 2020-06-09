McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2020 --Connected Mind, an innovator in the mental health screening space, announces the release of a free version of its mental health screening application which empowers individuals to easily screen and self-report to their doctor or mental health provider.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, a mental health crisis has come to light that is also having a large impact on peoples' health. Mental health awareness month ended May 31st but, our country needs to continue its awareness of the ongoing mental health crisis. So many that are suffering are either unaware that what they are experiencing is coming from a mental health condition, or they are too afraid to discuss their issues with their doctor or mental health professional because of the stigma surrounding mental health. Just like testing for COVID-19 is the first step to identifying an individual's risk, screening for risks of mental health is the first step in finding help to stop the suffering.



Many mental health resources exist, including screening tools that have been made available during mental health awareness month. The overwhelming problem for most people is that they have no idea where to start, leading to frustration and hopelessness. This is why Connected Mind has adapted its clinical mental health screening software for use by individuals. "We couldn't sit by and watch this crisis become worse by the day. We had to do something", said Christian Lehinger, the CEO/ CTO of Connected Mind.



Overview of the screening tool: The screening tool is simple to use and available for use on any device. There is no charge for screening and it is completely anonymous. People do not have to decide what to screen themselves for, or where to start. They simply click a link and the tool will screen for the risk of up to 6 of the most common, connected, mental health conditions simultaneously. For most this can be done in under 1 minute, for the rest it takes between 2 and 10 minutes.



-Screen for up to 6 conditions at the same time

-No charge and completely anonymous

-Easy to use on any device

-Available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese

-Instant results

-Clinical version available to medical provider with in-depth results



Upon Completion, an easy to read mental health risk report is instantly downloadable. A special code is provided at the bottom, along with instructions, so that an individual can bring their report to their doctor, or mental health provider, allowing them to convert the report to a clinical version. Connected Mind hopes that this will drive more meaningful mental health conversations between people and their healthcare providers, and people will encourage their friends and family to screen.



About Connected Mind

Connected Mind is a privately held company based out of McKinney, TX. Working with a team of psychologists, we developed Connected Mind with Fast Check technology. Designed solely for use as a computerized screening, it is the first tool of its kind to simultaneously screen for multiple conditions at the same time while minimizing questions. The tool was validated by a team of researchers working as independent consultants from the University of North Texas. Connected Mind



About Screen4Life.me

Connected Mind created the Screen 4 Life movement to empower individuals to take charge of their own mental health, as well as drive more meaningful mental health conversations between people and their healthcare providers.



Screen 4 Life directs individuals to take an easy to use, free Connected Mind mental health screening. Upon completion they are given a graphical view of their mental health risks for up to 6 common, connected conditions. They are provided a code at the bottom of their report that they can bring to their doctor or mental health provider for conversion to a clinical version of the report. Screen4Life.me