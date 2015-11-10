Connecticut Honda Dealers Come Together to Sponsor Food Drive

Hartford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --The Connecticut Honda Dealers association announced it will sponsor its first ever food drive. Eleven Honda dealers across the state will take part in this event and collect food for those in need in Connecticut communities.



Nearly 500,000 children and their families throughout Connecticut are considered at risk for hunger every single day. The Connecticut Honda Dealers hope this event will encourage people to donate and help others.



"We are greatly looking forward to this food drive, and hope it makes a big difference in our communities," said Jonathan Larabee, Owner and General Manager of Manchester Honda. "With Thanksgiving and the holiday season approaching, what better time is there to be charitable and offer this kind of gift to those who truly need it?"



The Connecticut Honda Dealer Association is working alongside the Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare to make this event happen. The food banks depend on donations from local businesses and individuals to keep food pantries stocked with healthy food for those in need.



People who are interested in contributing to the food drive can bring any non-perishable food items to their local Honda dealer between November 9 and December 11. The dealers participating are:



- Brandfon Honda, 515 W. Main Street, Branford, 06405

- Cardinal Honda, 531 Route 12, Groton, 06340

- Executive Honda, 1194 N. Colony Rd., Wallingford, 06492

- Hoffman Honda, 40 Albany Turnpike, West Simsbury, 06092

- Honda of Watertown, 816 Straits Turnpike, Watertown, 06795

- Lia Honda Enfield, 20 Palomba Dr., Enfield, 06082

- Liberty Honda, 71 West Service Rd., Hartford, 06120

- Manchester Honda, 24 Adams St., Manchester, 06042

- Schaller Honda, 1 Veterans Dr., New Britain, 06051

- Sullivan Honda, 45 Migeon Ave., Torrington, 06790

- Westbrook Honda, One Flat Rock Place, Westbrook, 06498



"We sincerely hope to see many people help join us in fighting hunger in our communities," said Larabee. "Even a small donation can make a big difference in people's lives."



For more information about the food drive, visit www.CTHondaDealers.com.