Connecticut Honda Dealers Hold Third Annual Food and Fund Drive

Hartford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2017 --For the third year in a row, the Connecticut Honda Dealers plan to host a food and fund drive to aid Connecticut citizens in need. This year's Honda Against Hunger Food and Fund Drive started in mid-October and will run through December 12.



By collecting non-perishable food items and financial donations, the Connecticut Honda Dealers hope to support the Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare with enough donations to make a significant difference in their local communities while raising awareness about the issue of hunger. The local organizations depend on individuals and businesses to provide healthy food so they can continue to aid others.



"Nearly 500,000 citizens of Connecticut are at risk of hunger each day," says Matthew Hoffman, President of the Connecticut Honda Dealer Ad Association. "We are very excited to host the third annual Honda Against Hunger Food and Fund Drive and hope to bring people together to really make a difference in our state."



The Connecticut Honda Dealers hope to collect double the amount of donations they collected during last year's food drive. The 2016 Food and Fund Drive ran from November 7 to December 12, during which time approximately 2,800 pounds of food was collected.



Those who wish to donate non-perishable food items or make a monetary donation can do so at their local participating Honda dealers:



- Brandfon Honda, 515 W. Main Street, Branford, 06405

- Cardinal Honda, 531 Route 12, Groton, 06340

- Courtney Honda, 767 Bridgeport Ave., Milford, 06460

- Executive Honda, 1194 N. Colony Rd., Wallingford, 06492

- Hoffman Honda, 40 Albany Turnpike, West Simsbury, 06092

- Honda of Watertown, 816 Straits Turnpike, Watertown, 06795

- Lia Honda Enfield, 20 Palomba Dr., Enfield, 06082

- Liberty Honda, 71 West Service Rd., Hartford, 06120

- Manchester Honda, 24 Adams St., Manchester, 06042

- Schaller Honda, 1 Veterans Dr., New Britain, 06051

- Sullivan Honda, 45 Migeon Ave., Torrington, 06790

- Westbrook Honda, 1 Flat Rock Place, Westbrook, 06498



"We are so grateful to the Connecticut Honda Dealers for their continued support of our organization and the local communities," says Bernie Beaudreau, CEO of the Connecticut Food Bank. "A small donation of $10 helps feed a local child for an entire week. We are looking forward to seeing the generosity of our state demonstrated yet again this year."



For more information about the Honda Against Hunger Food and Fund Drive, visit www.CTHondaDealers.com.