Connecticut Honda Dealers Team Up to Sponsor Food Drive

Hartford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2016 --The Connecticut Honda Dealers recently announced plans to hold a second annual food drive to benefit Connecticut residents at risk of going hungry this winter. The Honda Against Hunger Food and Fund Drive campaign will run from November 7 to December 12.



With nearly 500,000 people in Connecticut considered at risk of hunger on a daily basis, the Connecticut Honda Dealers hope the food drive will be able to raise awareness of the issue while also providing much-needed food items and monetary donations to benefit those in need.



"After the success of last year's food drive, the decision to seek donations again this year was simple," said Matthew Hoffman, President of the Connecticut Honda Dealers. "The winter holiday season provides a great opportunity for all of us to work together, and to help our fellow neighbors in need by putting food on their tables."



The 2015 food and fund drive, held from November 9 to December 11, resulted in the collection of nearly 2,000 pounds of food—approximately 6,000-plus food items in total.



For the second year in a row, the Connecticut Honda Dealers will partner with the Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare to bring the food drive to fruition. Both of these local organizations rely on donations to ensure a plentiful supply of food for the individuals and families they serve.



Those who wish to donate non-perishable food items or make financial donations are encouraged to visit any of the following participating Honda dealers:



- Brandfon Honda, 515 W. Main Street, Branford, 06405

- Cardinal Honda, 531 Route 12, Groton, 06340

- Executive Honda, 1194 N. Colony Rd., Wallingford, 06492

- Hoffman Honda, 40 Albany Turnpike, West Simsbury, 06092

- Honda of Watertown, 816 Straits Turnpike, Watertown, 06795

- Lia Honda Enfield, 20 Palomba Dr., Enfield, 06082

- Liberty Honda, 71 West Service Rd., Hartford, 06120

- Manchester Honda, 24 Adams St., Manchester, 06042

- Schaller Honda, 1 Veterans Dr., New Britain, 06051

- Sullivan Honda, 45 Migeon Ave., Torrington, 06790

- Westbrook Honda, One Flat Rock Place, Westbrook, 06498



"We are truly grateful for the efforts of the Connecticut Honda Dealers in helping to put together this food and fund drive," said James Arena-DeRosa, President and CEO of Foodshare. "Many people don't realize how far even the smallest donation goes toward helping those in need. A gift of $30 can provide up to 75 meals for our hungry neighbors. We know the spirit of giving will shine bright throughout the state this holiday season."



For more information about the food drive, visit www.CTHondaDealers.com.