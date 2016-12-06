Connector Industry Forecast 2017

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --In addition to the detailed forecasts for each region of the world (North America, Europe, Japan, China, Asia Pacific, ROW), an industry overview is included which provides current market trends, industry book-to-bill ratios, and outlook narrative.



Key questions answered in this report:



- How has the connector industry performed in 2016?

- How is the connector industry anticipated to perform in 2017 and beyond?

- Which markets and sub-sectors showed the most growth in 2016, which markets and sub-sectors will show the most growth by 2021?

- What effect did exchange rates have on the connector industry in 2016?

- Where does connector confidence stand today and how does it compare to connector confidence six months ago?

- What market trends prevailed in 2016, which will prevail in 2017?



2016 is proving to be an interesting and challenging year for the connector industry. Year-over-year, total connector sales are anticipated to grow +4.5% to $54,405 million. However not all regions will see growth. Europe and China both will grow in the high single digit range, Japan and Asia Pacific will both see a decline in sales, while North America and ROW will show modest growth at 2.7% and 6.5% respectively.



In US dollars, Japan's decline of -7.2% means connector sales have declined three of the last four years, from a high of $6,400 million in 2012, to $4,420 million in 2016. This represents a loss of 30% of connector sales in only four years! Asia Pacific's decline of -2.9% is the first decline in sales they have experienced since the 2009 financial crisis. What is even more astounding is that Asia Pacific is now almost double the size of Japan. Ten years ago, Japan was larger than Asia Pacific.



The European connector market's gain of 9.0% was the largest gain in 2016, putting them just behind North America. Although the gain was significant, increasing connector sales over $900 million, it still leaves Europe well below their 2008 high of $12,360 million.



North America, which had a solid 6.5% growth, is now at a historical high, while the ROW market although showing positive growth in 2016 is still struggling. The ROW region has basically shown little to no growth over the last ten years, with 2006 connector sales only $31 million dollars less than 2016 connector sales.



Here are some points to consider in support of the 2017 forecast:



- This projected mid-single-digit growth is in line with GDP growth projections by the IMF for the various regions of the world.

- For most of the major economies of the world, consumer confidence and business confidence are positive and generally trending upward.

- Continuation of low energy prices. Energy prices, in particular oil prices, have stabilized in 2016 at a relatively modest level. This is anticipated to continue into 2017. This will put an additional strain on countries who rely heavily on fuel exports and discourage mining and exploration equipment investments.

- Although still at historical lows, interest rates are anticipated to gradually increase. This could have a mixed effect on the economy, with many expressing concerns that it could derail the slow, but steady growth currently underway in western economies.

- Economic growth may be modest in 2017, but the growth of electronics (with connector content) will continue to outpace the general economies.



