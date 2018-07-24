Conquer the Public Bathroom with the Happy Sit Kit

West Orange, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2018 --Happy Sit Kit, the revolutionary new all-in-one public bathroom survival kit, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and a crowdfunding success story having surpassed their raise goal in one week.



For anyone who has ever had to brave the unpleasantness of an outdoor portable bathroom or public restroom, the Happy Sit Kit has arrived to help even the smallest of germaphobes get through the experience as seamlessly as possible.



"I've done a lot of traveling in my life capping off with a 5 month backpacking trip to southeast Asia. Some bathroom experiences during this time I unfortunately can't forget. The idea was finalized at a recent music festival where there was about a 50 person line waiting for the porta-pottie cleaning crew. I went to take a look inside and it was a nightmare," says founder and CEO Moshe Klar on the inspiration behind the project. "That's when I decided I'm always going to have my own kit with me so I can go whenever and wherever."



The Happy Sit Kit is a a compact all-in-one bathroom kit which includes hand sanitizer, sanitary wipes, toilet seat covers, toilet paper and an air freshener. It comes packaged in a compactly designed carrying case measuring only 4" x 8" x 2" to ensure easy portability and instant access on-the-go. Refills of all Happy Sit products will be available to purchase directly from the company's website.



"Let's face it, when you've got to go, you've got to go. Sometimes the closest bathroom is not the cleanest bathroom – which is where the Happy Sit Kit comes in. It includes everything you need to conquer the harsh reality of public restrooms," adds Klar. "It provides the ultimate peace of mind whether you take in the glove compartment, on camping trips, to festivals, when traveling abroad, on road trips with kids and anytime you leave your house. The Happy Sit has you covered."



When nature next calls, be prepared with the Happy Sit Kit, currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2uRJd7G



About The Happy Sit Kit

The Happy Kit is a Happiness lifestyle brand, our goal is to spread happiness and provide peace of mind. The company builds high-end solutions for their client's every day issues. Through a worldwide production and distribution network, we want to create Happy Kits for many different industries that will bring joy to your life.



For more information on The Happy Sit Kit please visit https://happysitkit.com