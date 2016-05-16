Conroy Consults Honored with Silver Communicator Award of Distinction

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --Conroy Consults, a widely respected web design agency that specializes in building custom websites for attorneys, law firms and legal organizations, has received a Silver Communicator Award of Distinction for its work for Madia Law, one of its clients.



Conroy Consults, based in Irvine, California, is known for delivering outstanding designs and functionality to the websites it creates, incorporating the most up-to-date tools and technologies. The agency focuses on high-quality WordPress CMS development, responsive design, user-friendliness, automated search engine optimization (SEO) and web platforms that encourage visitors to take action.



"We are so grateful to Karin Conroy and her team for the creativity, diligence and professionalism they brought to this project," said Ashwin Madia of Madia Law. "Having such a professional and attractive website is an absolute necessity in drawing in potential clients and providing visitors with excellent content and visuals. We have been thrilled with the agency's work as we've partnered with them to enhance our online visibility."



The Communicator Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an organization comprising leading professionals from a variety of disciplines of the visual arts. Its more than 600 members include companies like Disney, Conde Nast, Time Inc., Yahoo!, Monster.com and MTV, among many others.



This year marked the 22nd edition of the annual awards program. AIVA received more than 6,000 entries from across the United States and around the world, making the Communicator Awards the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for visual arts and communications professionals.



"We are very pleased accept this award from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, as it reflects the skill, hard work and expertise of our team," said Karin Conroy. "It was a true pleasure to work with the staff at Madia Law on this web design project, and the work we accomplished together is a big point of pride for us."



Madia Law is nationally recognized litigation firm that serves individuals and small business throughout the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. The firm focuses on civil rights, employment law, business litigation, class-action lawsuits, whistleblower rights and securities litigation, among others.



To learn more about the AIVA Communicator Awards and to see a list of winners across all categories, visit http://www.communicatorawards.com.



