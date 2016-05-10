Conroy Consults Receives Silver Communicator Award of Distinction for Law Firm's Website

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2016 --Conroy Consults, a web design firm that focuses primarily on building custom, agency-level law firm websites with attention-grabbing designs and technology, has received a Silver Communicator Award of Distinction for its work on behalf of its client, LeVangie Law Group.



The law firm chose the award-winning web design experts at Conroy Consults because its attorneys knew the agency had a reputation for creating exceptional designs for legal websites that deliver on the highest standards of customization and functionality.



The website Conroy Consults created for LaVangie Law Group incorporates today's most cutting-edge web design trends and technology, including WordPress CMS development, user-friendliness, automated search engine optimization (SEO), responsive design and a sleek and stunning interface that encourages visitors to take action.



"Karin Conroy and her team were true professionals and delivered a product that far exceeded our expectations," said Michael J. LeVangie of LeVangie Law Group. "This agency absolutely deserves the recognition it has received for this project. I congratulate them for their success and am grateful to have a working relationship with them."



The Communicator Awards are an annual event organized by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an organization with more than 600 members who have expertise in various aspects of visual arts. Some of the most famous member organizations are companies such as Disney, Yahoo!, MTV, Conde Nast, Time Inc. and Monster.com.



In this 22nd installment of the Communicator Awards, AIVA received more than 6,000 entries from the United States and abroad. This number of entries makes the program the largest and most competitive awards ceremony made to honor communications and visual arts professionals.



"It is a real honor for us to receive this award from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts," said Karin Conroy. "Our team works incredibly hard on every project to deliver the utmost creativity and functionality, while making sure we meet every need expressed by our clients. This award is affirmation that our work is respected and appreciated—and it feels great."



LeVangie Law Group is a business law firm that offers practical guidance in the areas of alternative dispute resolution, appellate law, employment law, insurance law, products liability, personal injury and real estate law, among others. The firm has offices in Sacramento, California, and Carson City, Nevada.



For more information on the AVIA Communicator Awards, including a full list of winners, visit http://www.communicatorawards.com.



About Conroy Consults

Conroy Consults delivers award-winning web design services, transparent pricing, measurable results and easy-to-manage digital platforms for law firms and attorneys.



To learn more about the agency, go to http://www.conroyconsults.com.