Conroy Creative Counsel Rebrands, Offers Expanded Services to Attorneys and Law Firms

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2017 --A leading website development and design agency that specializes in serving the digital marketing needs of attorneys and law firms has completed its rebranding effort. The firm will now be known as Conroy Creative Counsel.



With the rebranding, the agency, based in southern California and serving clients nationwide, will also offer an even wider range of services to legal professionals. This includes comprehensive branding and rebranding services. The agency also offers award-winning, custom web design services that help attorneys set themselves apart in a competitive digital world.



"We are thrilled to announce the official unveiling of our new brand, which better reflects all we can do for attorneys and law firms," said Karin Conroy, Owner and Creative Director of Conroy Creative Counsel, previously known as Conroy Consults. "This has been a fun and interesting process as we've learned about how we can reach more clients who may need our solutions. We could not be happier with the results."



As part of its updated branding services, Conroy Creative Counsel is also helping attorneys and law firms develop their own brands with a new Brand Identity Package. The firm also offers other smart online marketing solutions for law firms such as their popular Maintenance Plan, Social Media Management, and Blogging. Together, these services result in a cohesive marketing strategy for firms, setting them up for success in a highly competitive legal marketing environment.



"Through consistent marketing efforts, a law firm can showcase its services in a way that grabs the attention of its target clients," said Conroy. "We have just completed this branding process for our own agency, and now we are looking forward to meeting the branding needs of more firms across the country. We are very excited to take this next step forward for our company and our clients."



About Conroy Creative Counsel

Conroy Creative Counsel offers award-winning online marketing with measurable results, transparent pricing and easy-to-manage web platforms for attorneys and law firms.



For more information, go to http://www.conroycreativecounsel.com.