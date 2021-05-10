Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2021 --Conroy Creative Counsel, a respected web design agency with a focus on producing custom websites for law firms, attorneys and legal organizations, was honored once again in Lawyerist's annual list of Best Law Firm Websites with the inclusion of the Haugen Law Group website, designed by the firm.



This marked the second straight year a Conroy Creative Counsel project was included in the exclusive list.



"Haugen Law Group's website is exactly what we look for in a well-designed site," says the article. "High-quality photos, sleek design and clear CTA are just a few reasons why this site stands out. They have taken out any fillers on their website and focus on exactly what they would want to tell a potential client."



It was important for this project to be able to effectively communicate the firm's services while still being empathetic and personal in a way that attracts family clients. The Conroy team had to balance conveying the proper emotions and difficulties associated with family law cases with efficient navigation.



Everything about the site is designed to be simple and effective. This is highlighted in the low scroll time and easy-to-use navigational features on the site. The site also uses highly inclusive language to show potential clients they will be with their clients every step of the way to resolve their issues with compassion and understanding.



"We are honored to once again be featured by Lawyerist in its 2021 list of Best Law Firm Websites," said Karin Conroy of Conroy Creative Counsel. "The fact that our work has been featured on this last two years in a row is a testament to the quality of work we produce with great consistency. We look forward to maintaining that standard throughout the coming year and beyond."



For more information about Conroy Creative Counsel, visit www.conroycreativecounsel.com.