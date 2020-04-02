Conroy Creative Counsel'sTTLO Law Project Featured in Lawyerist's Best Law Firm Website Contest

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2020 --Conroy Creative Counsel, a respected web design agency with a focus on producing custom websites for law firms, attorneys and legal organizations, recently had one of its projects honored by legal website Lawyerist in a contest honoring the highest-quality legal websites.



The honored project was for Thompson Tarasek Lee-O'Halloran (TTLO) Law, a firm focused on construction law in Edina, MN.



"TTLO Law is a construction firm, and they make sure you know itwith each building-themed picture," reads the Lawyerist article. "The site also displays a color scheme so subtle you might blink and miss it, but when you catch it—the orange of the punctuation echoing the orange of the logo, for example—you realize it was very carefully thought out."



TTLO had faced some challenges with marketing and sales, and came to Conroy Creative Counsel with the goal of expanding its audience. The existing website did not give the firm enough credibility or authority or support its brand. The Conroy team worked with TTLO to analyze its needs and develop a plan that would better represent its expertise through a new website while also establishing awareness and credibility, leading to increased conversion rates.



The first step was to update the firm's branding and color scheme. The Conroy team worked with the firm's photographer to give the website a unique, professional feel consistent with the branding goals the firm had in mind. The website design was to be modern and authoritative. The firm wanted viewers on the website to get a clear sense of the brand and the experience its lawyers have in their respective and unique practice areas.



The results have been excellent: an increased number of high-value clients, and improved conversion percentages of potential clients due to a greater ability to identify and eliminate disconnects in the firm's marketing messaging and position.



"We are thrilled to be honored by Lawyerist for the work our firm did for TTLO," said Karin Conroy of Conroy Creative Counsel. "This speaks to the quality of partnership we were able to develop with the firm, as well as the commitment the firm made to developing a strong brand."



For more information about Conroy Creative Counsel, visit www.conroycreativecounsel.com.