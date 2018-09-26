Consensys, Crypto Invest Summit and Token Foundry Partner to Educate Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Investors, Builders and Developers

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2018 --Crypto Invest Summit, the West Coast's largest cryptocurrency and blockchain conference, has partnered with Token Foundry and ConsenSys to introduce their first ever Builders' Track, the latest addition to their pre-existing line up of content-heavy breakout sessions. Each Track is designed to specialize in various highly sought-after topics with the goal of increasing usability, development, and collaboration.



Other breakout sessions include a Women in Crypto Track, Security Token Track, Crypto Trading Track and Healthcare Track. Attendees automatically get all-access passes with every Crypto Invest Summit or LA Blockchain Week ticket purchase; seating is limited on a first-come-first-serve basis.



In a joint statement, Alon Goren and Josef Holm, founders of Crypto Invest Summit and early-stage investment fund GHV said, "Each track is a focal point in helping us fulfill our mission of bringing sustainable investing in blockchain technologies to the masses. We brought on ConsenSys, Token Foundry, and numerous other prominent leaders to ensure our attendees maximize their time, value, and money while receiving the latest and most credible information in the marketplace."



Token Foundry will join ConsenSys in leading the Builders' Track with headlining topics discussing Token Economics, Token Market + Marketing Growth, The Brooklyn Project and Regulations, Security Tokens, Game Theory, and Crypto Adoption and Bootstrapping Network Effects. The track will feature many key players within ConsenSys, Token Foundry and their network of companies.



"We are looking forward to introducing the thousands of attendees at Crypto Invest Summit to some of our top companies and best practices," said Amanda Gutterman, CMO of ConsenSys. "This is an exciting partnership for us and are excited to help program these tracks to be extremely productive and informative."



ConsenSys, founded by Joseph Lubin, is a global formation of technologists and entrepreneurs building the infrastructure, applications, and practices that enable a decentralized world. They specialize in building core components, decentralized applications (DApps), enterprise solutions and various developer tools for blockchain ecosystems, focused primarily on Ethereum.



Token Foundry provides comprehensive infrastructure and advisory services to help best position new token economies for long term success. "We're super excited to collaborate with Crypto Invest Summit and ConsenSys to curate this hyper-focused Track. Showing attendees how to develop long term success in decentralized networks has been our mission since day one, so deciding to collaborate on this track together was a no brainer," said Mahoney Turnbull, Head of Community at Token Foundry.



About Crypto Invest Summit

Sold-out in 2017, CIS, comes back to the Los Angeles Convention Center on October 22nd. The summit brings together angel investors, venture capital investors, retail investors, family offices, real estate investors, startups / entrepreneurs, issuers, exchanges, broker-dealers, service providers, and members of the media. Previous headliners include: Tim Draper, Crystal Rose, Mance Harmon, Ran Neu-Ner, Marcus Lemonis, Robert Herjavec, David Siemer, Bill Barhydt, Scott Walker, Adam Draper, and Apolo Ohno. More information and press passes at https://cryptoinvestsummit.io