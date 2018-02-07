Conshohocken Pizza Restaurant Offering Catering for 2018

Conshohocken, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --Tony Roni's pizza restaurant in Conshohocken PA announces their new catering services for 2018. The well known local Philadelphia restaurant chain now caters to events for all occasions including business meetings, luncheons, event catering, and parties.



"20+ years ago, I knew I wanted to make people happy with food. I watched my mom do it everyday in my house. I love seeing people happy and gathered around a good meal. I thought most of the pizza and sandwich shops in Philly weren't good, and I wanted to open a great place where people could come for Great Food with Great Attitudes by our team." says owner Tony Altomare.



Tony Roni's is now servicing the entire Tri-state area, as well as Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, and Philadelphia Counties.



About Tony Roni's

Tony Roni's is not your typical pizzeria caterer; they are reliable and trustworthy, making everything from scratch and now offering full service catering options. They are a neighborhood pizzeria, with over 21 years of experience serving families and companies in their community.



Tony Roni's

200 Ridge Pike Conshohocken, PA 19428

610-825-4700

https://tonyronis.com