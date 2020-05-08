Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) to Present Virtual Educational & Exhibit Programs

Hackensack, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2020 --In light of the recent cancelation of its live annual meeting, the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) is pleased to announce important virtual events launching on May 26, 2020. The CMSC is the leading non-profit organization for multiple sclerosis healthcare professionals, researchers and professionals-in-training.



Based on feedback from its membership, the leadership of the CMSC has scheduled the following:



- Selected lectures from the CMSC Annual Meeting on May 26-29; accredited presentations on the management of MS, pharmacotherapeutics, hot topics in MS, and comprehensive care will be posted in partnership with the MJH Life Sciences, an organization dedicated to comprehensive education in all aspects of healthcare on their Neurology Live platform. Leading MS experts will discuss "CNS Immune Responses that Underlie Progressive MS: Future Challenges in the COVID-19 Era;" "Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders: Emerging Treatment Options;" and "Stem Cell Research Update;" to name a few of the presentations over the 4-day online event.



- Independently accredited satellite symposia will be live streamed following the lecture series each day from May 26 through the 28. A final satellite will be broadcast the evening of June 4.



- More About MS: Coming of Age with Multiple Sclerosis, a unique patient program for those wanting to increase their knowledge of MS, will take place on May 30th. This virtual conference will include discussions on Aging and MS, Advances in MS Research, Rehabilitation and Wellness in MS, MS Perspectives from a Neurologist who has MS, and an open question and answer session.



- An interactive virtual Exhibit Hall experience for healthcare professionals and a Poster Tour as well as Product Theaters will take place from June 1-4. Online engagement activities will provide healthcare professionals with new information about currently available therapeutics as well as new products under investigation for MS.



- A virtual Workforce of the Future Mini-Forum will take place on Wednesday, June 17th, 7-8:30 pm ET hosted by the Foundation of the CMSC (FCMSC). Foundation scholars and fellows of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will hear presentations from Dr. Fred Lublin, Dr. Nancy Sicotte, Dr. Ahmed Obeidat, and Dr. Marwa Kaisey during this unique forum for education and career building.



Attendees of the CMSC Virtual Meeting can earn up to 18 contact hours of continuing education. In addition, all accredited programs will be archived and available on the CMSC website for one year for those professionals that are unable to participate during the live virtual Annual Meeting dates.



"The CMSC supports all efforts to eliminate the COVID-19 from our country and the world and was saddened to cancel its live annual meeting. We are excited that through our partnership with Neurology Live and other digital platforms, we are now able to provide important elements of the Annual Meeting, and More About MS in a novel and exciting way," said June Halper, CEO, CMSC.



For more information and to register for these complimentary programs visit the CMSC website at: https://cmscscholar.org/2020-virtual-meeting/



About CONSORTIUM OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS CENTERS (CMSC)

The CMSC includes a professional network of 13,500 healthcare clinicians and scientists worldwide. Its membership represents the full spectrum of MS healthcare professionals: physicians, nursing professionals, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists, rehabilitation and mental health professionals, researchers, and patient advocates. The work of the CMSC directly influences the quality of care for hundreds of thousands of people living with MS. For more information visit: www.mscare.org