Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers Announces Call for Abstracts

Hackensack, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2015 --The Continuing Professional Education Committee of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) invites healthcare professionals to submit abstracts for the 30th Annual Meeting of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers. This is an opportunity to present either Posters or Platforms that focus on their work in timely issues involving multiple sclerosis (MS) basic and clinical research, patient care, and treatment. The Posters and Platforms will be presented at the Annual Meeting of CMSC, taking place June 1-4, 2016 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. The CMSC Annual Meeting is the leading event in North America for all healthcare professionals involved in MS clinical care and research.



"The CMSC Annual Meeting provides healthcare professionals and scientists with the most current information on MS patient care, research and treatment in order to expand their MS knowledge base and positively impact patient care," said June Halper, Chief Executive Officer, CMSC. "The Poster and Platform presentations are an exciting part of the Annual Meeting and we look forward to offering our learners high caliber content at the 2016 event in Maryland."



All healthcare professionals are welcome to submit abstracts. Authors do not need to be members of CMSC, or be sponsored by a member. Submissions that reflect collaboration between medical specialties are encouraged.



The categories within the field of MS to be presented and discussed at the CMSC Annual Meeting include: Diagnosis & Prognosis; Basic Science; Cognition, Depression, and Psychosocial issues; Comprehensive Clinical Care; Disease Modification; Epidemiology & Genetics; Neuroimaging & Neurophysiology; Rehabilitation, Research & Strategies; Symptom Management; Technology Advances as well as Quality of Life Care and Patient Reported Outcomes.



The deadline for abstract submissions is December 11, 2015. Authors will be notified of their acceptance by February 19, 2016. Acceptance will be based entirely upon the quality of the work and appropriateness of the topic, although preference will be given to data-based submissions for Platform presentations.



Submission of an abstract implies a commitment to present at the meeting. The Platforms are oral presentations and the Posters cover research, works in progress and methods of MS care. The Poster session will take place on Thursday, June 2, 2016 and Platform presentation will be on Friday, June 3, 2016 during the 30th Annual CMSC Meeting.



The CMSC abstracts will be published and distributed during the Annual Meeting and are included in a special edition of the I nternational Journal of MS Care(IJMSC) the leading peer-reviewed publication on multidisciplinary MS care. Abstracts will also be posted on the CMSC Annual Meeting website for year-round access at http://www.annualmeeting.mscare.org. Numerous awards for best Poster and Platform presentations are given during the CMSC Annual Meeting.



Young investigators working in the field of MS are also encouraged to submit abstracts for the Whitaker Research Track at the CMSC Annual Meeting.



Dr. John N. Whitaker was a world famous researcher in multiple sclerosis who encouraged budding scientists to enter the field and develop their skills and talents. The Whitaker Research Track presentations will take place on Friday, June 3, 206, and a panel headed by Dr. Michael Racke will award the Whitaker Prize for MS Research. This program for students, post-doctoral fellows, and young investigators is funded by the Foundation of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (FCMSC).



The deadline for the Whitaker Track abstracts is December 11, 2015. The submission form can be found at http://cmscscholar.org/whitaker-abstract-submission/



More information on the 2016 CMSC Annual Meeting and its Call for Abstracts can be found at http://cmscscholar.org/2016-annual-meeting/ and http://cmscscholar.org/cmsc-abstract-submission/



About CMSC

CMSC, the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers, is the leading educational, training, and networking organization for MS healthcare professionals and researchers. The CMSC mission is to promote quality MS care through educational programming and accreditation including live and online events, research grants, technical journals and papers, and targeted advocacy efforts The CMSC member network includes more than 11,000 international healthcare clinicians and scientists committed to MS care as well as more than 60 Veterans Administration MS Programs and 225 MS Centers in the US, Canada, and Europe. The 30th CMSC Annual Meeting, the largest gathering of MS professionals in North America, will take place June 1-4, 2016, in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside of Washington, DC.



For more information go to http://www.mscare.org