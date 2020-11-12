Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers Call for Annual Meeting Abstracts

Hackensack, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2020 --The largest multi-disciplinary meeting in Multiple Sclerosis care and research invites healthcare professionals and scientists to submit abstracts for the 35th Annual Meeting of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC). This is an opportunity to present research that focuses on timely issues involving Multiple Sclerosis (MS) basic and clinical research, patient care, and treatment outcomes. The posters and platforms will be presented at the in-person CMSC Annual Meeting, taking place June 2-5, 2021 at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA as well as live streamed.



"The Poster and Platform presentations are a popular feature of the CMSC Annual Meeting and provide attendees with unprecedented high caliber research and studies that can be applied to their clinical practices and benefit the comprehensive care of MS patients," said June Halper, CEO, CMSC. "In 2021, many of the accepted abstracts will be presented in person, but they will also be presented virtually to reach a wider audience."



Topics to be presented and discussed at the CMSC Annual Meeting include: Diagnosis & Prognosis; Basic Science; Mental Health and Psychosocial issues; Comprehensive Clinical Care; Disease Modification and its Outcomes; Epidemiology, Genetics, and Epigenetics; Neuroimaging and Neurophysiology; Rehabilitation Research and Strategies; Symptom Management; Advances in Technology as well as Programs and Methods of Care, Patient Reported Outcomes and Programs that Support Quality of Life.



The deadline for abstract submissions is January 11, 2021. Authors will be notified of their acceptance by February 29, 2021. Acceptance will be based entirely upon the quality of the work and appropriateness of the topic, although preference will be given to data-based submissions for Platform presentations.



Submission of an abstract implies a commitment to present at the meeting. The Platforms are oral presentations and the Posters are presented in written form. Both formats feature research, works in progress and methods of MS care. The Platform presentations will take place on Thursday, June 3, 2021 during the CMSC Annual Meeting and the Posters will be hung beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2nd, with a Poster review session on June 3rd.



The CMSC abstracts will be published and distributed during the Annual Meeting and are included in a special edition of the International Journal of MS Care (IJMSC),the leading peer-reviewed publication on multidisciplinary MS care. Abstracts will also be posted on the CMSC Annual Meeting website for year-round access at www.mscare.org/2021. Numerous awards for best Poster and Platform presentations are given during the CMSC Annual Meeting.



Additionally, emerging scientists working in the field of MS are encouraged to submit abstracts for the Whitaker Research Track at the CMSC Annual Meeting. Dr. John N. Whitaker was a world famous researcher in multiple sclerosis who encouraged budding scientists to enter the field and develop their skills and talents. The Whitaker Research Track presentations will take place on Friday, June 1st, as a program of the CMSC Annual Meeting. This program for students, post-doctoral fellows, and young investigators is funded by the Foundation of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (FCMSC) . The deadline for the Whitaker Research Track abstracts is also January 11, 2021.



More information on the 2021 CMSC Annual Meeting, which will be a hybrid event that entails onsite and virtual educational and product offerings, and its Call for Abstracts can be found at www.mscare.org/2021



About CONSORTIUM OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS CENTERS (CMSC)

The CMSC includes a professional network of 13,500 healthcare clinicians and scientists worldwide. Its membership represents the full spectrum of MS healthcare professionals: physicians, nursing professionals, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists, rehabilitation and mental health professionals, researchers, and patient advocates. The work of the CMSC directly influences the quality of care for hundreds of thousands of people living with MS. For more information visit: www.mscare.org