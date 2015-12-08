Constant Care Selects CareOneTeam as Partner for Clinical Call Center Services

Wilmington, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --Constant Care has selected CareOneTeam as its exclusive provider of clinical call center services. The addition of CareOneTeam to the Constant Care solution provides a broader spectrum of clinical staff, including their highly trained Pharmacists. CareOneTeam offers a full-service 24x7 call center with inbound and outbound capabilities to support Constant Care's patient population.



Constant Care provides Chronic Care Management (CCM) software and support services to enable medical practices to meet recent Medicare CCM guidelines, nearly 35 million Medicare recipients having multiple chronic conditions such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, and diabetes qualify for monthly CCM service. Studies show that regular clinical engagement and care planning for these patients can improve their medical outcomes, and reduces ER visits, hospitalizations and medical costs.



Constant Care and its family of companies have decades of experience managing the business and clinical workflow of medical practice operations, and providing leading healthcare technology solutions. These solutions include chronic care management, tablet-based patient registration and certified EHR technology.



"We are excited to pair our proven technology for effective care planning, time tracking and simplified managment/billing with 24 hour access to a leading multi-disciplinary health care team," commented Reynold Yordy, Founder of Constant Care.



About CareOneTeam

CareOneTeam serves as a coordinated twenty-hour resource for health care Consumers and Providers. CareOneTeam's solutions simplify and improve efficiency, and generate better health and wellness outcomes through advocacy and clinical support for chronic care management, transitions of care and medication therapy management.



"Our combined CCM services will drive both maximum improved patient outcomes, along with minimum practice workflow disruption for Constant Care's medical practice and ACO clients." said CareOneTeam President, Rosalind Chorak.



Key advantages for medical practices who want to participate in CCM, but have not yet implemented EHR into their practice, is that the Constant Care CCM system is a self-contained compliant EHR platform for CCM patients. This means medical practices can provide compliant CCM services immediately, before having to make a long term and expensive commitment to an EHR system. Additionally, Constant Care can provide billing services to handle insurance and patient-based collections.



Constant Care and CareOneTeam will begin immediate rollout of CCM support operations with Constant Care's existing clients and a large number of ACO-based physician groups who have selected to utilize the combined offering.