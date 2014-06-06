Construction and Mining Machinery Markets in the World to 2018 - Analyze Future

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2014 --The expansion of the global construction and mining machinery industry is forecast to reach 9.3% p.a. in the coming years. Between 2007 and 2013 the market increased with an average annual growth of 10.5%. Currently, excavators, shovel loaders, and mechanical shovels account for 22.9% of the global demand while the remaining market share is divided between off-highway dumpers (7%), mineral, stone and ore screening, sorting, separating, washing, grinding, crushing, kneading and mixing machinery (6.4%), bulldozers and angledozers (2.9%), self-propelled graders and levellers (2%), rock/coal cutters and tunnelling machinery (1.9%), self-propelled road rollers and tamping machines (19.%), track-laying tractors (crawlers) (1%), mortar and concrete mixers (0.9%), pile-extractors and pile-drivers (0.4%), scrapers (0.3%), mine elevators and conveyors (0.2%) and other construction and mining machinery (15.4%). Parts of construction and mining machinery account for 36.9% of the demand. Australia, Canada, China, Japan, and the United States represent the largest construction and mining machinery markets while the strongest annual growth is forecast to occur in Greece (20.6%), Latvia (20.3%), Portugal (19.1%), Ireland (17.5%), and Turkey (15.9%).



Get full details of report at: http://www.analyzefuture.com/construction-and-mining-machinery-s-in-the-world-to-2018-size-trends-and-forecasts-market



The reports include historic market data from 2007 to 2013 and forecasts until 2018 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented tables and graphs.



Market by Type:

360-degree excavators and shovels

Front end shovel loaders

Crawler bulldozers and angledozers

Wheeled bulldozers and angledozers

Graders and levellers (self-propelled)

crapers

Road rollers and tamping machines (self-propelled)



List of Tables:

Table 1 Market for construction and mining machinery in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Table 2 Market for construction and mining machinery in the country in question, by type, 2007 and 2013 (share)

Table 3 Market for 360-degree excavators and shovels in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Table 4 Market for front end shovel loaders in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Table 5 Market for crawler bulldozers and angledozers in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Table 6 Market for wheeled bulldozers and angledozers in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Table 7 Market for graders and levellers (self-propelled) in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Table 8 Market for scrapers in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Table 9 Market for road rollers and tamping machines (self-propelled) in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Table 10 Market for other compacting and tamping machinery in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)



List of Graphs:

Graph 1 Market for construction and mining machinery in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Graph 2 Market for 360-degree excavators and shovels in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Graph 3 Market for front end shovel loaders in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Graph 4 Market for crawler bulldozers and angledozers in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Graph 5 Market for wheeled bulldozers and angledozers in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Graph 6 Market for graders and levellers (self-propelled) in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Graph 7 Market for scrapers in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Graph 8 Market for road rollers and tamping machines (self-propelled) in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Graph 9 Market for other compacting and tamping machinery in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)

Graph 10 Market for track-laying tractors (crawlers) in the country in question, 2007-2013 (US dollars)



Browse similar reports-



Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market (Components, Application, Technology, Geography) @ http://www.analyzefuture.com/building-integrated-photovoltaic-market



Internal Combustion Engine Filter Market in Czech Republic @ http://www.analyzefuture.com/internal-combustion-engine-filter-in-czech-republic-market



Lighting Products - Eastern European Markets Package @ http://www.analyzefuture.com/lighting-products-eastern-european-s-package-market



Global Ultrasonic Technologies Market (Application, Product, Technology, Geography) @ http://www.analyzefuture.com/ultrasonic-technologies-market



Plastic Construction Product Market in Vietnam to 2017 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts @ http://www.analyzefuture.com/plastic-construction-product-in-vietnam-to-2017-size-trends-and-forecasts-market



About Analyze Future

Analyze Future bring to you research reports that will help you take an informed and strategic oriented decisions. Our sourced research reports are highly authentic and integrate latest market development for a better understanding. We have a repository of large market research reports helping with different needs.



We have research reports for numerous sectors and this is one place where you can find answers to your market research queries.



We have tie up with repute market publisher who provide high quality and precise reports. You can rely on such information and definitely find it relevant. We have a very efficient team who understands your queries and answers them promptly. They are well versed with all the market updated and latest trends and can guide you with purchase of reports.



Analyze future sells your most ethical and integrated market research reports at best price.



Contact:

Sona Padman,

5320 SW Macadam Avenue,

Suite 100,

Portland, OR 97239,

United States.

Direct: +1 (617) 674-4143

Toll Free: +1 (855) 711-1555

Fax: +1 (855) 550-5975

Email: sales@analyzefuture.com

Web: http://www.analyzefuture.com