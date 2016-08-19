Cherry Hill, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2016 --Pathfinder delivers a full range of project claims and litigation/arbitration support services. These services range from early claims prevention, to claims mitigation to litigation/arbitration support and expert witness.



Pathfinder has been involved in over 4,250 Process Industry project assignments valued at over $640B of capital investment for over 450 clients on six continents over the last 40 years. Leveraging this experience of providing expert project management services covering all aspects of project planning and execution, from strategic planning to start-up, from concept to production, allows Pathfinder to provide an independent professional opinion with unmatched quality and credibility.



Claims Management



Claims Prevention / Avoidance / Mitigation

Forensic Analysis

Claims Assistance



Expert Witness and Cross Examination



Design/Scope Change

Engineering Deliverable Quality

Contract Strategy / Development / Administration

Organizing Project Teams

Project Control Analysis

Construction Management

Differing Site Conditions

Logistics / Productivity

Change Management



Litigation / Arbitration Support



Schedule Analysis

CPM Methodology

Productivity Analysis

Delay and Disruption Analysis

Construction Schedule Acceleration

Cost and Schedule Forensics

Quantification of Damages

Expert Testimony

Termination for Convenience / Default



Claims / Disputes Management



Claims Avoidance Techniques

Alternative Dispute Resolution

Preparing and Organizing for Claims

Claim Preparation Rehearsals