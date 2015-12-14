Construction & Demolition (C&D) Company, Galaxy Transfer Continues to Offer Guaranteed Satisfaction to Customers

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2015 --In Northern Virginia and nearby areas, construction and demolition waste-debris that is produced from building, renovating, and demolition buildings-is major source of waste compared to ordinary trash from businesses and households.



What Does Galaxy Transfer Involve?



Galaxy Transfer They include; re-using existing buildings instead of demolishing or constructing new buildings. Galaxy is using these strategies to support developers and contractors in quantifying their waste diversion performance as well as applying for LEED certification. Since its inception, the company has continued to undergo extensive upgrades. With well-equipped facilities to sort materials, waste, developers and contractors will not again have to sort at source, and thus will have increased recovery rates.



Area Served by the Company



Located in Northern Virginia, the facility continues to serve areas such as Annandale, Alexandria, Aldie, Burke, Baileys Crossroads, Arlington, Chantilly, Gainesville and many more. Envirosolutions' new President and CEO noted that the company will continue to serve all clients since there is population growth and strong construction activity anticipated in Northern Virginia.



The company's facilities will prop up provincial and local government efforts to eliminate this waste from landfill. Also, the facilities enhance mining these materials because of their valuable recyclable content.



Benefits



At all construction sites, constructors have a chance to divert a range of C&D materials such as metal, wood, cardboard, rock, concrete, shingles, plastic, panelling and fibreboard. With so many materials to manage, Galaxy is making it possible to save time through their state-of-the art tools to improve and measure performance. The main benefits of these activities are that there they will be at the site of construction or demolition, and will be clean which will create a safe and healthy environment for people in the surrounding.



About Galaxy Transfer

Galaxy Transfer is a division of EnviroSolutions, Inc offering roll off dumpsters for building and demolition removal to the resident, commercial and industrial customers using modern technologies and art equipment. Both short and long term dumpster rentals are readily available. To find out more about Galaxy Transfer visit here.



For more information, please visit http://www.galaxytransfer.com/