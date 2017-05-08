Construction Technology Event at the Metro Center Washington DC Marriott

Laurel, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2017 --On May 17th at the Metro Center Washington DC Marriott at 12:00 to 2:00, RPG Squarefoot Solutions, a Laure, MD based Design and Construction Industry Solutions provider, are hosting a Construction Technology event. There will be demonstrations and a presentation covering available Construction Technologies.



There will be a Digital Plantable,a Secure DataVault (Knaack Boxes chock full of collaboration and hardware), Virtual Reality visualization tools, 3 D printers and scanners. Our partner distributor, Synnex as well as HP are sponsoring the event which covers emerging technologies that are making quick inroads and impact project productivity, safety, and costs.



This is a free event to AGC (Associated General Contractors) of DC Association members and other area Desing and Construction related firms. Be there to see and experience what's new and making huge impacts on construction projects.



Construction Technology Event

May 17th 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Washington Marriott Metro Center in the London Ballroom

775 12th Street NW

Washington, D.C. 20005

Light fare and RAFFLE prizes!



Register here!