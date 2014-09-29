Consultant Strategist George Hatcher Launches New Website

Woodland Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2014 --“For a lot of different reasons, lawyers can find themselves with cases they believe can be handled better elsewhere. They come to us because Connecting Lawyers helps lawyers find the best solution, whatever the situation,” said George Hatcher, who is not a lawyer, but is nevertheless well known as a consultant to lawyers.



“For example, lawyers new to aviation who are working with some of the families of this year's Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 and Flight 17 have engaged us. Bus crash lawyers have engaged us. Sometimes the lawyer is dealing with a case out of his area of expertise, supporting a return client, or the case is too large or too small, or the lawyer is new, or new to the area. There are many reasons lawyers approach Connecting Lawyers to Lawyers for assistance.”



The website can be found at http://connectinglawyerstolawyers.com. It does not focus on aviation or bus crash events, but is inclusive of multiple areas of practice.



Pages include company history, content relating to different aspects of case adoption and of course the contact form, why lawyers turn to Connecting Lawyers to Lawyers, and what areas of practice most frequently handled.