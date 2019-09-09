Consumer Investigator Dale Cardwell Equips Readers with the Tools to Avoid Rip-Offs in New Book

Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2019 --Consumer Investigator Dale Cardwell brings together all the knowledge he has gathered in his extensive career as an investigative reporter and consumer advocate in his debut book, Don't Get Scammed: Get Smart! Dale began his investigative career as a reporter, his most notable case being that of the crooked former DeKalb County Sheriff, Sidney Dorsey, and the murder of his successor, Derwin Brown. Dale moved away from conventional TV reporting in 2007 with a heightened desire to safeguard citizens from scammers and corruption. Witnessing deception by public officials throughout his career made Dale realize that he could make a bigger impact. In 2009, he created TrustDALE, a free online research and referral site that helps consumers find reputable, honest businesses. Today, he has set his sights on arming the public even further with his new book. Don't Get Scammed: Get Smart! is a comprehensive and consumer-friendly handbook that shares his seven-step strategy to avoiding swindlers and thieves.



Don't Get Scammed: Get Smart! is written with prevention in mind. "The goal is for fewer people to end up on the wrong side of the story," Dale explains. Instead of enduring the financial and emotional stress of engaging with corrupt businesses, Don't Get Scammed: Get Smart! helps readers learn how to identify a scam and avoid getting involved in the first place. Complete with true-to-life case studies and Dale's wealth of experience, Don't Get Scammed: Get Smart! is guaranteed to help readers learn:



- The elements of a scam

- How to respond to scammers and the key questions to ask

- How to define the deal you want

- How to ensure and authenticate the deal



For a decade, TrustDALE has been cultivating a community of trust where consumers can learn where to get great products and services at fair prices, and companies can sell those products and services at a fair profit. Don't Get Scammed: Get Smart! is a continuation of that legacy, empowering consumers with a resource they can revisit in the face of uncertainty.



Don't Get Scammed: Get Smart! is available now on Amazon.com, Shop.Booklogix.com, and TrustDALE.com.



Note to Media: Dale Cardwell is available for media interviews. To schedule an interview, please email marketing@booklogix.com or call 470-239-8547.



About BookLogix

BookLogix is a professional publishing house that supports authors and independent publishers. Located in Alpharetta, GA, BookLogix publishes a variety of fiction and nonfiction books. Learn more at BookLogix.com.