Consumer Mattress Reports Releases Top Picks of Fall 2014

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2014 --Fall and winter seasons bring several sale holidays and plenty of time spent indoors, making this time of year a popular one for housewares like mattresses. To kick off fall, Consumer Mattress Reports recently revealed their latest mattress picks.



Released September 17, the article “Top-Rated Mattress Picks Under $2000: Fall Report” compares eight different well-reviewed innerspring and memory foam mattresses for prospective shoppers.



Among the top-rated mattresses are four memory foam and four innerspring beds ranging from $299 to $1599, with models selected from several brands including Serta, Amerisleep, Simmons, Sealy, Bedinabox, Tempurpedic, and Wal-Mart.



The publication focuses on options priced towards the middle of spectrum, which tend to be most popular with consumers. Consumer Mattress Reports analyzed dozens of mattresses on a variety of sources to choose their selection, including national retailers, department stores, and brand websites as well as third party review websites.



Consumer Mattress Reports’ top-rated selections are presented in an easy-to-browse comparison table complete with basic quality specification details, warranty and return details, pricing, and review scores.



The guide is available in full on the website’s blog, along with several other consumer resources including the recently published Mattress Topper Checklist and several other buying guides and brand comparisons.



About Consumer Mattress Reports

Consumer Mattress Reports is an online magazine specializing in all things to do with beds and sleep. The easy-to-read blog design offers an inviting format for readers, with well-researched, expert articles on mattress ratings and brands. In addition to reviews and comparisons, the website also covers the latest mattress news and offers helpful shopping information geared towards shoppers.