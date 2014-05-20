Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2014 --Between droves of brands and often contradictory claims, choosing the right mattress can seem confusing and intimidating for many consumers. Consumer Mattress Reviews, a blog that compares top bed brands, recently released their latest buying guide to help simplify the process for shoppers.



Published May 15, the article is titled “How to Pick the Best Mattress: Consumer Mattress Reviews’ Guide.” Packed with expert tips and advice, the guide highlights key steps and helpful information for consumers to consider when seeking to get the best mattress.



CMR first outlines a list of things shoppers should consider before visiting stores, such as taking inventory of personal preferences and mattress size, as well as learning the basics about different mattress types. Editors suggest that devoting a little time to research is beneficial in the long run, as being knowledgeable helps boost confidence and makes it easier to avoid common pitfalls that contribute to buyer’s remorse.



While shopping, the guide contends that consumers should focus on quality, mattress details, and retailer policies rather than relying on brand name. CMR also explains how sales can sometimes be deceptive though mentions that holidays, like the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, can be a good time for score mattress deals. Online shopping is also mentioned as potential way to save time and money compared to traditional showrooms, so long as fair return policies are offered.



Other tips in the guide involve mattress reviews, return policies, warranties and mattress tags. An overview of how to use reviews and averages for major beds is included. CMR also covers hidden fees to watch for in return policies, and explains the basics of warranty terms. Consumer Mattress Reviews’ 2014 buying guide is available to the public on the blog’s website, along with other mattress review and comparison articles.



