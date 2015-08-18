Consumer Reports' 2015 Mattress Picks Compared by Best Mattress Brand

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2015 --Unbiased assessments of retail products and services prove highly valuable and desirable to consumers in the digital shopping age. Busy people often do not have the time research the ins and outs of complicated industries such as mattresses or automobiles, making independent publications and third party review sources useful tools for making better-informed buying decisions.



One such publication is Consumer Reports®, a leading independent magazine that publishes annual tests and rankings of a wide variety of products. The publication has released several articles on their top picks for mattresses in 2015 including beds by sleep position and getting a good price. Third-party website Best Mattress Brand recently revealed a look at Consumer Reports® findings, along with tips of their own for prospective shoppers.



Published August 17, the article titled, "Consumer Reports®' Best Mattress Brands of 2015," provides an overview of key mattress types and brands suggested by Consumer Reports®, as well as expert tips for comparing and selecting a good mattress.



The first type covered are innerspring mattresses, the classic standby and largest type by market share. The highest performing spring beds in Consumer Reports® 2015 tests were from Charles P. Rogers and Simmons, while the lowest scorers came from Charles P. Rogers as well and Stearns and Foster.



Memory foam mattresses remain the most popular specialty mattress type. Their tests highlight beds from Serta and Tuft and Needle as good values. BestMattress-Brand.org also introduces Amerisleep, which offers affordable memory foam mattresses in the middle price range but with high-quality plant-based materials and strong consumer reviews.



Latex mattresses also make an entry in Consumer Reports®' 2015 tests. These mattresses are seeing a boom due to increasing demand for natural and Eco-friendly bedding. Casper and Spring Air models scored above average, but all beds mentioned in the Consumer Reports® tests are hybrids, including latex and polyurethane foams. Best Mattress Brand includes a link to their previous natural latex mattress guide as well for readers seeking further details.



Buying tips offered by Consumer Reports® are also included in brief as well. While Best Mattress Brand largely agrees with the tips, they do argue that buying a mattress online may yield better results and that in home trials prove more important than a short showroom test.



The article is available in full on the Best Mattress Brand website, along with several other guides and comparisons likely to be of interest to people looking for a new bed. The purchasing guidelines offer valuable insights designed to help shoppers get better deals and beds they will be happy with in the long run.



