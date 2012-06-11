Consumer Reviews Giant MyReviewNow.net Launches Prize-Filled 2012 Summer Giveaway Promotion

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2012 --MyReviewsNow.net, a leading virtual mall that lets people shop at home for the Internet’s hottest productsand services while they read unbiased consumer reviews, has launched its prize-filled 2012 Summer Giveaway promotion.



Between June 9th, 2012 and June 30th, 2012, 10 lucky visitors who shop at any of the hundreds of top names featured in MyReviewsNow.net’s shopping mall will win a gift card, simply for sharing their service and product reviews. Gift cards range in value from $25 to $200. “Our 2012 Summer Giveaway promotion is a great way for us to encourage even more people who shop at MyReviewsNow.net to leave service and product reviews, so they can help others have a more satisfying shopping experience,” commented Lina Andrade of MyReviewsNow.net. “And of course, all of the consumer reviews in our virtual mall are unbiased and un-sponsored.”



Added Andrade: “Service and consumer reviews are also a great way for people to let companies know what they like, and what they’d like to see improved. So it’s not just about helping other shoppers, it’s about having a voice and playing a role in making things better in the marketplace.”



Full details on MyReviewsNow.net’s 2012 Summer Giveaway promotion can be found on the company’s website.



For more information or media inquiries, contact Lina Andrade at info@myreviewsnow.net. Press release issued by SEOChampion.com.



About MyReviewsNow.net

A virtual shopping mall of services, products and publications available online, MyReviewsNow.net is a business directory that sets itself apart from similar sites by offering both professional reviews and customer testimonials on the Internet’s hottest offerings in a fun, simple format that is easy for online shoppers to enjoy, while the conveniently shop from home. Current Portals include: Airline & Travel Destinations, Apparel & Fine Jewelry, As-Seen-on-TV Products, Auto Parts & Services, Beauty & Skin Care, Business & Employment, Cell Phones & Speciality Devices, Children’s Apparel & Toys, Collectables & Keepsakes, Credit Card Products, eBooks, Education & Reference, Entertainment & Party Planning, Fashion Jewelry, Finance & Investing, Fitness & Weight Loss, Finance &



Investing, Fitness & Weight Loss, Furniture, Gifts, Gourmet Food & Wine, Grooming & Special Needs Products, Health & Vitamins, Hobbies & Games, Home Improvement, Home Loans & Refinancing, Insurance Products, Match-Making & Dating, Online Department Stores, PC & Internet Support, Periodicals & News Journals, Personal Loans, Pet Products, Real Estate Services, Sports Fan Merchandise & Equipment, TVs and Electronics.



About SEO Champion

SEO Champion was started in 1999 and is owner operated by Michael Rotkin, SEO Specialist for over 17 years. Michael Rotkin’s goal for his clients is to “own” keyword placements for the top 3 slots organically, so that his clients can earn a higher return on investment from their advertising dollars. Rotkin realizes the value of SEO over Pay-Per-Click campaigns, where click-throughs are generally more expensive and harder to convert into sales. SEOChampion’s intense work ethic can be seen in daily and weekly reports that show progress through organic keyword gain. This effort is the reason his SEO firm has been able to build a loyal client base for many years. Learn more at Seochampion.com.