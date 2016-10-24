Consumers Have Options when Purchasing Quality Eye Glasses Online at Affordable Prices

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2016 --Glasses are no longer just about allowing a person to regain their eye sight; many choose to wear glasses as a fashion statement. However, choosing the right glasses can be time-consuming through visiting different stores to see what is on offer. Thanks to the Internet, people can find glasses easily while at the same time finding the best prices.



No more standing in line to purchase discount eye glasses or paying top dollar to buy frames at the optician's office. Consumers now have a variety of easily accessible online choices to buy quality glasses, sun glasses, contacts, and eye wear at affordable prices. These glasses are of top quality using today's high-tech optical materials and produced from the prescription provided by the optician.



Purchasing eye wear on line is fast, simple and easy. Simply visit one of the reputable online professional eye glass websites, browse its selection of eye wear to select the desired look and style of frame, enter or upload the prescription information, add any special instructions, select available options, and place the order. The new glasses are shipped directly to the home or office in a matter of days, or a bit longer for custom orders.



With the large variety of frames and optical options plus fast and sometimes free shipping, buying eyewear online is the best option for busy people today. Following are a few of the top quality, on-line eyewear websites where customers can select from the latest styles and fashion in glasses and eye wear.



- Optical Next (www.opticalnext.com) – Eyewear You Love For Less

Delivering the best value for the money

- Warby Parker (www.warbyparker.com) – Join the world of Warby Parker

Designer eyewear at a revolutionary price

- Frames Direct (www.framesdirect.com) – Premium eyewear

The world's largest online prescription eyewear store

- Costco Wholesale (http://www.costco.com/optical.html)

- BJ's Optical (www.bjsoptical.com) – Contact Lens Specialist



For more information about OpticalNext, to browse its wide selection of eye glasses and frames, or to place an order for fashionable prescription eye glasses, please visit the company's website at www.opticalnext.com.



About OpticalNext

OpticalNext is the leading online source for high-quality eye wear, delivering the best value for the money and ensuring affordable eye wear is easily accessible. The company offers the widest possible selection of prescription eye glasses at affordable prices and with exceptional customer satisfaction.



Media Contact:

Teresia Klas

Teresia.Klas@opticalnext.com

212-575-4735

http://www.opticalnext.com