Facebook now has 1.15 billion users supported by 10 million Facebook apps and providing some 50 million Facebook pages. Indeed, all major brands recognise the importance of having a Facebook page, so as to provide a dynamic and engaging ‘web presence’ with their customers, the key difference to a static corporate website.



Companies can benefit from leveraging the significant potential of engaging Facebook users, to share knowledge about products or brand and in fact use as another channel for upselling and increasing revenues.



The key concept to consider, is through one customer connect to many. Unlike Twitter, Facebook users are connected to through an ‘introduction’, a customer saying they’re happy to connect. So the first challenge for businesses, is how to get connected to provide opportunity, and then take advantage of it?



Connect To A Targeted Audience On Facebook

Social selling is all about selling to more than one person, and so being able to connect to a very happy customer’s friends with a wall post for example, such as “Your friend Tracy got a great deal with our company, click this link to get the same” puts a company on the right track to realising a significant opportunity.



Vocalcom’s Contact Center technology provides the ability for an agent to connect the company with a customer on every customer interaction, enabling them to build a compelling Facebook targeted audience of customers, happy to hear about service and product offers.



Indeed, once permission is provided, a company has tremendous opportunity to grow revenues and market share through increased brand awareness and broadened market reach.



Vocalcom believe that Contact Center technology should support connecting and pushing content to Facebook users, valuable offers, and with just a couple of clicks. Competitors with a Vocalcom Contact Center software solution will be, and when they are – it’s always way more than one customer.



Take Care Of Your Facebook Customers

It of course goes without saying, being able to respond real-time to customer comments, view media and ‘like’ content is pretty important to building a great customer community on a Facebook page.



Vocalcom’s Contact Center technology enables a company to route and queue Facebook interactions exactly the same way as email, SMS, chat and other social network conversations.



Here’s a great video example of the benefits of social channels in the Contact Center:

Real-Time Social CRM

How to Leverage Twitter and Facebook to the Max



Today over 500 million people use Twitter, each with an average of 208 followers, and they post around 340 million tweets daily. Facebook is even more popular. Some 1.2 billion monthly users support 50 million Facebook pages and generate more than 2.7 billion likes per day. That's a lot of digital word of mouth.



Social media presents an opportunity to learn what satisfies customers, what upsets them, what customers think of a company, and who customers consider to be competitors. Such intelligence will help the marketing team make strategic decisions that drive a business forward. Of course, a company needs a way to monitor relevant social posts, respond via social media in real time, and route selected conversations to a live agent.



This is the job of the Contact Center solution. If the current solution isn't social-media and digitally enabled, a tremendous opportunity to engage customers, empathize with them, and become part of the conversation is being missed, as well as the ability to promote offerings, resolve complaints, and build brand awareness.



The right social CRM solution offers tools for crafting real-time responses, and it will route to live agents just the posts they should respond to. It will provide the ability to map specific responses, media, and references to tightly defined social campaigns, and to measure, report, and fine-tune the accuracy and value of agent responses in real time. And, since social media interactions are often one-to-many, a little effort goes a long way—if the contact center solution provides the right tools.



On Twitter, the key to selling is to filter vast amounts of information, organize it, and deliver it to an agent in real time who then creates a satisfying customer experience. Say, for example, a company wants to sell a product to prospects who mention a need in their tweets. That companies CRM solution should leverage the power of the Twitter network to locate prospects by searching for hashtags, strings, or people. The solution should help respond easily on Twitter, in real time, with targeted messages and promotions. It should provide the ability to switch a prospect to an agent for personal communication. After the sale, it should also be possible to encourage the customer to share the deal with his or her followers with a link back to a company web site or agent.



Similarly, a social CRM solution can help turn an unhappy customer into a satisfied one by locating a complaint on Twitter and responding with great service and an incentive. The solution can also improve brand awareness by enabling a company to tweet useful information and links that users will retweet to their followers.



Facebook, too, offers enormous business potential. Like all major brands, a company needs a Facebook page, as well as a Facebook-enabled Contact Center solution. The strategy is to monitor and respond to posts in real time, transfer sales opportunities to agents who can communicate through the customer's preferred channels, and obtain permission from satisfied customers to connect to their friends. If with a couple of clicks a company can connect to a customer's friends with a wall post that says "Your friend Tracy just got a great deal with us, click this link to get the same offer," you will realize the multiplier effect of social media.



It’s important to ensure privacy at certain points in the conversation. The solution lies in a CRM system that enables the start of a communication on a social network that can be continued on a more personal and private channel. The right system will integrate multiple channels such as voice, SMS, email, video, and Web chat seamlessly, so that the customer journey is fluid, even if it traversed several channels.



Customers have gone from having little voice to having a massive voice on social media. That's why it's crucial to provide real-time customer care via social CRM.



